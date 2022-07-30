When will Bronny James graduate high school? We look at when LeBron James’ son will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft

Bronny James is among the most anticipated NBA players of the next few years because of his talent, besides being LeBron James' son. With so much hype around the NBA prospect, it is vital to look at the road ahead for him.

LeBron "Bronny" Raymone James Jr. is going into his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon, which places him in the class of 2023. Bronny is establishing himself as one of the more competitive players in his graduating class.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Getting an updated look at 2023 guard Bronny James against Mac Irvin. As always, James is competing on the ball defensively. Long and physical with great feet, an impressive motor and a strong feel for the game. Shoots a clean ball from 3, too. Getting an updated look at 2023 guard Bronny James against Mac Irvin. As always, James is competing on the ball defensively. Long and physical with great feet, an impressive motor and a strong feel for the game. Shoots a clean ball from 3, too. https://t.co/UC3J0lUbdF

After graduation, Bronny James will need to decide what he will do with his gap year. He could choose to play in the G-League, play internationally, or play college basketball.

Teams such as the local UCLA Bruins are interested in Bronny playing for them. If LeBron James intends to remain with the LA Lakers after this season, the whole family could stay in Los Angeles.

Ultimately, LeBron's oldest son must decide what gives him the best chance to succeed in the NBA. His gap year will be critical to establishing himself as his player.

While being LeBron's son adds plenty of hype to Bronny James, his rankings leave plenty to be desired. Bronny is 39th in the ESPN 100, which would place him as a second-round talent.

If he is going to live up to the hype around him, he will have plenty of work to do. Luckily for Bronny, he has some time to develop before he enters the NBA draft.

Bronny James has work to do before entering the 2024 NBA draft

Despite the hype, LeBron James' son is not among the top talents in his draft class.

As other players have found out, being the son of an NBA great does not guarantee draft status. While LeBron has said that drafting Bronny James will also bring him in, that does not ensure success.

Having a rookie Bronny and final-year LeBron may not be enough to win a championship. Once LeBron James retires, the team that drafted his son will only have his son in the future.

Alternatively, LeBron James could try to hang around the league for a few more years and allow Bronny James time in college. One NBA analyst thinks that may be the best move for LeBron and his son.

Just hope he doesn’t rush into trying to get to the league to try and play with The more I watch Bronny James, the more I like Bronny. Just plays the game the right way. High IQ, versatile, great teammate.Just hope he doesn’t rush into trying to get to the league to try and play with @KingJames . Think he could be a heck of a college player in right spot. The more I watch Bronny James, the more I like Bronny. Just plays the game the right way. High IQ, versatile, great teammate. Just hope he doesn’t rush into trying to get to the league to try and play with @KingJames. Think he could be a heck of a college player in right spot.

If Bronny James enters the NBA at his first opportunity, he will be in the 2024 draft class. If he does decide to stay for more than a year in college, Bronny could be in the 2025, 2026, or 2027 draft classes. Waiting until 2026 would also put him in his younger brother's draft class.

