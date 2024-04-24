When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return from injury? Bucks star's probable return timeline & more

The Milwaukee Bucks will proceed with their second game against the Indiana Pacers without 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis, who missed the last three games of the regular season due to a strained left soleus, a muscle located on the calf, was also unavailable for Game One of the Playoffs.

Giannis was recently downgraded from doubtful to out for Game Two and while the Bucks took the first game without one of their stars, having him back on the roster will be a welcome change.

However, there is no clear timeline for when Giannis will return to action. The Bucks have to play the first two games of their series against the Pacers without him. Initial reports said that the Bucks were gearing up to play without him to start the series but were "hopeful" that he could return to action in the latter games.

Based on an update provided by Shams Charania, the Bucks might not see Giannis Antetokounmpo return in the opening round. He places his probable timeline for return to happen anywhere between two to four weeks.

There is no clear timeline for Giannis' return to action as even Shams' update is quite vague. However, the two-time MVP's return will depend on how well he responds to the treatment and the rehabilitation process being done on his calf injury.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a non-contact injury against the Boston Celtics on Apr. 9. This took place late in the third quarter with the Bucks ahead by 15 points.

He suddenly sat down in the middle of the court after giving an inbound pass to his teammate Damian Lillard. Afterward, head coach Doc Rivers had to call a timeout. He headed to the locker room with a limp. He would then proceed to miss the last three games of the regular season wherein the Bucks went 1-2.

Those three games were not the first time that Giannis missed action this season. Prior to that, he had already missed six games. He has dealt with an Achilles tendinitis and a hamstring strain before his most recent ailment.

Milwaukee was able to snatch Game One away from the Pacers behind a 35-point performance from Damian Lillard, all coming in the first half. Dame would fail to score a single point in the second half but his teammates would keep the momentum going as the Bucks went on to win 109-94.

Khris Middleton stepped up in that game as well, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis Jr. also contributed a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

