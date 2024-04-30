When will NBA semifinals start 2024? Date, schedule, where to watch & more explored

The first round of the NBA playoffs is ending soon, with some teams already concluding their series in four or five games. The Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Lakers in five games, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder swept their opponents to move to the Western Conference semifinals.

According to the league’s calendar, the NBA semifinals start May 6-7 for both conferences. However, if the opponents in a particular conference semifinals end their opening series early, the second-round schedule could move up to May 4-5.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves/Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets/LA Lakers series ending early, the Timberwolves and Nuggets will meet for Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series on May 4. The winner between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will meet the OKC Thunder in the other West semifinal series.

In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics winner will meet the winner between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic in one semifinal series. And the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers winner will meet the winner between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in the other series.

The winners of the conference semifinals will meet in the conference finals starting from May 21-22. However, if the series gets over early, the opponents can meet for the conference title as soon as May 19-20.

Where to watch NBA semifinals 2024?

The TV rights for all the playoff games, except the NBA Finals have been distributed to different TV channels. All the playoff games, including the semifinals, will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

As far as the NBA Finals go, ABC holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all the finals games.

How to live stream NBA semifinals 2024?

Compared to the regular season, fans have more options to live stream NBA playoff games. They can live stream all playoff games, including the semifinal games on FuboTV, NBA League Pass, YouTube TV, Hulu and Sling. All these platforms require the user to buy subscriptions to live stream NBA games.

