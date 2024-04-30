Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Preview - April 30, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with New York leading 3-1. The Knicks won Game 4 97-92 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 30.

The 76ers hold a 264-208 all-time advantage between the two teams in the regular season and a 23-15 record in the playoffs. New York won Game 4 behind Jalen Brunson’s 47 points and 10 assists. Joel Embiid led Philly with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+145) vs. Knicks (-170)

Spread: 76ers (+4) vs. Knicks (-4)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o202) vs. Knicks -110 (u202)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview

The 76ers’ playoff run is on the brink of elimination. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have been consistent, but they haven’t found enough help to stack up wins. Philly’s bench has been a concern with just six points in Game 4. The Sixers' rotation has to be better if they want to take this series back to Philadelphia.

The Knicks silenced the Philly crowd on Saturday with a Jalen Brunson special. Brunson’s career playoff-high 47 points ensured that New York won one on the road. As Brunson had to do most of the heavy lifting in Game 4, expect the other Knicks players to bounce back and have a great game on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks starting lineups, subs and rotations

Philly will be without Robert Covington (knee), while Joel Embiid is questionable with left knee injury recovery. Given the fact that the team is down 3-1, Embiid should play. Sixers coach Nick Nurse should start:

PG: Kyle Lowry SG: Tyrese Maxey SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. PF: Tobias Harris C: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia’s key substitutes should be Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield and Paul Reed.

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (right shoulder) for the rest of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic is out as well with a foot injury. Mitchell Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury. Jalen Brunson (right knee contusion) and Jericho Sims (right shoulder inflammation) are probable. New York coach Tom Thibodeau should start:

PG: Jalen Brunson SG: Donte DiVincenzo SF: Josh Hart PF: OG Anunoby C: Isaiah Hartenstein

The Knicks’ key substitutes should be Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 32.5 points. In what could be his final game of the season, expect Embiid to come out strong and score over 32.5 points.

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 34.5 points. Taking the under here is the safer bet as he deals with a right knee contusion.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks prediction

The Knicks are favored to close out the series at home. However, Philly might have something to prove on Tuesday. With Embiid being criticized for his failure at being bullish at the rim, expect the reigning MVP to be more assertive. We are predicting the Sixers to win this game and extend the series. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total being under 202 points.