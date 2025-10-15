  • home icon
  When will Russell Westbrook make his debut for Sacramento Kings? Latest on former MVP's status

When will Russell Westbrook make his debut for Sacramento Kings? Latest on former MVP's status

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 15, 2025 17:13 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Seven - Source: Getty
Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Seven - Source: Getty

After months of speculation over the summer, the Sacramento Kings and Russell Westbrook have finally reached an agreement. The veteran guard will begin his 18th NBA season as the newest member of the Kings, though the exact details of the deal have not yet been revealed.

Fans are eager to know when they’ll first see Westbrook in a Kings uniform.

Sacramento has already completed two of its four preseason matchups, falling to the Toronto Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers on October 8 and 10. The team will play its third preseason game tonight, October 15, which means that the 2017 MVP could make his debut for Sacramento in their final preseason contest on October 17.

That game will be against the LA Lakers, the team he previously represented for a little over a year, making it a fitting stage for his debut with the Kings.

Russell Westbrook to lead Kings’ second unit

After De’Aaron Fox parted ways with the team midway through the 2024-2025 season, the Sacramento Kings made it a priority to find a new starting point guard. They quickly filled the gap at the beginning of the 2025 offseason by signing Dennis Schroder to a three-year, $45 million contract.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook was always expected to play a supporting role and come off the bench. His strong performance as the Denver Nuggets’ sixth man during the 2024–2025 season has many believing he’ll be a valuable addition to the Kings’ second unit.

“Westbrook gives Sacramento some much-needed backcourt depth as a point guard able to play as a starter or reserve,” Shams Charania wrote. “The Kings could use his bench presence, as the team ranked 28th in bench points per game and 29th in bench assists per game last season.”

In recent years, Russell Westbrook has witnessed a noticeable decline in his athleticism, but he has done an impressive job adapting his game. He has embraced his role as a sixth man and continued to make a strong impact off the bench. Over the past three seasons, he has consistently finished among the top ten in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Most recently, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, proving that his experience can still be an asset for whatever team he is a part of.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Advait Jajodia
