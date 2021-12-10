“When you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure” - Rudy Gobert issues a strong response to recent critics

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz are 11-2 in their last thirteen games, including a current six-game winning run. Utah’s sizzling form of late has been partly due to the current Defensive Player of the Year’s defense. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverly and Anthony Edwards were not impressed with Gobert’s defense.

During a courtside interview, after the Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Rudy Gobert was asked about his thoughts on Beverly and Edwards’ comments. Here’s how the French international responded to his critics:

“People love to take shots at me for no reason. It’s funny coz’ I never take shots on anyone, I just do my job. I think when you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure. I’m just gonna keep going, keep playing for my team, keep getting wins.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Rudy Gobert: "People love to take shots at me for no reason. I never take shots on anyone, I just do my job. I think when you when you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure.”



17 PTS, 21 REB, 2 BLK in 29 MINS.

The Utah Jazz smoked Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves to a score of 136-104 last Wednesday. When asked about Rudy Gobert’s rim-protecting deterrence, the ultra-talented sophomore stressed that Utah's starting center is just in “people’s heads.” He added that he’s “the same as anybody else” and that it’s Dallas Mavericks' power forward Kristaps Porzingis who’s the best rim protector in the league.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Anthony Edwards: "To me, the best rim protector in the league is Porzingis. Anytime I go against Porzingis, I don’t get no layups. I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He put no fear in my heart."

Head coach Quin Snyder came to Rudy Gobert’s defense regarding the Timberwolves’ comments on his prized center. Joe Ingles, Gobert’s teammate, found it hilarious for Anthony Edwards to compare Rudy Gobert to Porzingis when it comes to protecting the paint.

Eric Walden @tribjazz Joe Ingles, on the T-wolves' criticism of Rudy Gobert. "I don’t understand. For [Anthony] Edwards to say that [Kristaps] Porzingis is a better rim protector is hilarious. Those guys obviously don’t watch enough basketball." Joe Ingles, on the T-wolves' criticism of Rudy Gobert. "I don’t understand. For [Anthony] Edwards to say that [Kristaps] Porzingis is a better rim protector is hilarious. Those guys obviously don’t watch enough basketball."

Edwards was clueless about how the Utah Jazz only allowed the Timberwolves 10-24 (41.7%) attempts at the rim, and 18-41 (43.9%) in the painted area. The Utah Jazz, on the other hand shot, 46.3% from downtown, which is better than Minnesota's paint production.

Can Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz go deeper this time in the playoffs than the past few seasons?

The Utah Jazz's regular season success has not translated well in the playoffs. [Photo: NBA.com]

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz are quietly creeping into the standings and are now third in the West behind the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. Utah’s winning streak is second only to the Houston Rockets, who have won seven in a row.

The Jazz have always been a machine in the regular season. For some reason, they just could not get over the hump in the last few years. They have reached the Western Conference semi-finals, but have not gotten past that point. Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard last season as the top seed should still be fresh in their minds.

Scott Kacsmar @ScottKacsmar Utah Jazz

2020 - Blow 3-1 lead by losing 3 in a row to Denver.

2021 - Blow 2-0 lead by losing 4 in a row to Clippers, the last two without Leonard.



Perhaps they have matured enough this season with yet another impressive campaign by Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and company. If they can sustain their form in the regular season and carry that into the playoffs, then they could really make some noise this year.

Edited by David Nyland