“When you’ve only won 1 scoring title vs Jordan’s 10, it’s hard to say you’re a natural-born scorer” - Skip Bayless on whether LeBron James’ scoring stats have more to do with his athleticism over skill

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the incredible scoring output that he has produced this season has garnered immense praise in his direction.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, sports media personality Skip Bayless spoke about how LeBron James isn't a natural-born scorer like Michael Jordan. Bayless said:

"Because LeBron is not a shooter. He's a scorer. Scorer and not a shooter. In the end, when you've only won 1 scoring title, vs. Jordan's 10, it's hard to say that you're a natural-born scorer because it comes in the flow of basketball because he is very physical."

Bayless spoke about how LeBron is a master at using his size and girth to his advantage. He continued:

"He can play bully-ball with the best of them. He's the greatest driver of the basketball I have ever seen because he's ambidextrous. He's 6'9, 270 lbs, so it's hard on the eyes because it doesn't look like a natural-bornn scorer because he's not a shooter. Does he have a consistent mid-range jumpshot? No, he doesn't."

LeBron James' scoring prowess this season

King James en route to dropping 50 points against the Washington Wizards

LeBron James, at age 37 in his 19th season in the league has been playing at an MVP caliber level and been the only beacon of hope for the Lakers. He has had to do more than he would have liked at this point in his career during the regular season and this is a testament to the greatness of King James.

LeBron is currently averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and over 36% from beyond the arc while also shooting over 76% from the free throw line. He has recorded five triple-doubles and 19 double-doubles this season for the Lakers.

When you factor in the position (center) he has to play this season for the Lakers due to the absence of Anthony Davis and inability to establish chemistry with Russell Westbrook, it is even more remarkable the numbers he's managed to produce at this stage of his career.

LeBron in year 19 is also attempting the most shots of his career from the perimeter as he continues to improve his efficiency from beyond the arc as this helps in avoiding the clanging and banging he has to endure while attacking the rim. This will help him prolong his career.

It is also only a matter of time before he eclipses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing scoring record and will also all in all likelihood finish his career ranked top-five in almost all major statistical categories.

While he may not be recognized as the greatest scorer the game has ever seen, you can't deny the fact that he will end up with the most points scored by a player ever in the league, all the while managing to average over 27 points for his career.

