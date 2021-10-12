“Whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude” - Rapper Drake reveals Kawhi Leonard’s feelings towards Toronto Raptors  

Rapper Drake and former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard were great friends during the latter's time with the Canadian franchise. The Raptors won their first-ever NBA title under Leonard's leadership in the 2018-19 season.

Drake, a hardcore fan of the Toronto Raptors, his hometown franchise, revealed how grateful Leonard was for his stint with the team. Here's what the musician said:

"I'll tell you honestly one thing about Kawhi that I could tell the people, that whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and just always says how much he misses the fans and the city. So you know that's my guy honestly he is really grateful for his time here. We definitely miss him for sure."

Drake was in attendance for the Toronto Raptors' first game at their home arena, Scotiabank Arena, since March 2020. The franchise had to play their home games in Tampa last season due to COVID-19 regulations in Canada.

Drake joined the commentary panel to show his support for the Raptors mid-game. He also took the opportunity to share some insight on Kawhi Leonard's feelings towards Toronto.

Leonard decided to join the LA Clippers after his lone season with the Toronto Raptors. The California native wanted to play for one of his hometown franchises, which led to his departure from Toronto.

Nevertheless, Raptors fans still have the utmost respect for Kawhi Leonard, who helped them win their first and only NBA title to date.

Kawhi Leonard yet to win his first NBA title with LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers cuts back during a preseason game against the LA Lakers

Kawhi Leonard has spent two seasons with the LA Clippers so far. It hasn't been smooth sailing, though. In his first season there, the Clippers ended up blowing a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers had a realistic chance of making the NBA Finals last season. However, Leonard endured a season-ending injury, which led to his side's exit in the Conference Finals.

Kawhi Leonard is under rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury. He is expected to be out for large swathes of the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

The 30-year-old could return in time for the playoffs, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to lead them to a championship.

Nevertheless, he signed a four-year deal with the LA Clippers this summer and will have multiple opportunities to help the franchise land their first-ever NBA title.

