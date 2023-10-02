Where does Devin Booker live? Taking closer look at Phoenix Suns star's stylish crib

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is one of the best players in the NBA today. Booker was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan before moving to Moss Point, Mississippi to live with his father during his sophomore year in high school. He now lives just outside of Phoenix in a $3.2 million mansion.

According to Architectural Digest, Booker bought the house in 2019 from his real estate broker brother, Davon Wade. It's a single-story 5,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The house also features a wine cellar, fitness and spa area, a shoe closet and a beautiful garage.

There's a swimming pool at the back, with views of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Booker lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona, which is a roughly 20-minute drive from Phoenix. Other notable former and current residents of the area include Muhammad Ali, Charles Barkley, Mike Tyson, Steve Nash and Shaquille O'Neal.

Devin Booker's house has a modern look, but loves the wow factor it has. Booker told Architectural Digest that one of the things that makes his mansion stand out is how deceiving it appears to visitors.

"I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style," Booker said. "Whenever I walk into my friends' homes, I'm like a sponge, asking questions and absorbing what I see. ... "When someone approaches the house, it's deceiving because it appears there's not much going on. But once people enter and they see the pool, the yard, and all the adjoining rooms, they're taken aback. I love how a seemingly straightforward home can still be a big reveal."

Booker also fell in love with art during the pandemic due to her then-girlfriend Kendall Jenner. In addition to several sculptures, the Phoenix Suns star also collects sneakers and cars.

Devin Booker's sneaker collection. (Photo: Architectural Digest)

Devin Booker's car collection. (Photo: Architectural Digest)

Devin Booker last remaining Suns player from 2021 NBA Finals team

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. (Photo: NBA.com)

Devin Booker helped the Phoenix Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals, but failed to win the championship against the Milwaukee Bucks. After failing to get past the second round in the last two seasons, the Suns' new ownership decided to blow the team up and get superstars.

Phoenix acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets before last season's trade deadline. They followed it up by trading for Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Just days before training camp, DeAndre Ayton was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Damian Lillard trade.

Booker is the last remaining member of the Suns team that reached the 2021 NBA Finals. However, he has much better teammates in Durant and Beal. The team's depth chart also consists of Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie and Bol Bol.

