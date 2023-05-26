“He's eating Skittles and Twizzlers” – Stephen A. Smith takes another shot at Anthony Davis’ health

Stephen A. Smith, known for his outspoken nature, recently expressed his thoughts on Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, suggesting that Davis may not be doing enough to maintain his readiness for NBA seasons.

Comparing Davis to former NBA player Lamar Odom, Smith questioned if Davis had a similar inclination towards indulging in snacks like Skittles and Twizzlers. Smith further asserted that Davis is not in peak physical condition, stating it as a factual observation.

Smith said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's always the case. And so I don't know if he's got the Lamar Odom syndrome where he's eating Skittles and Twizzlers and all of that stuff driving the late, great Kobe Bryant. That's crazy.

"God rest his soul or something else that he's doing. But he is not in peak condition. That is a fact. And that is the issue with Anthony Davis. I don't care what JJ or anybody else says. Watch him."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Stephen A. Smith thinks Anthony Davis does not do enough to stay ready for



(via



"I'm not sure if he has the Lamar Odom syndrome, where he's eating Skittles and Twizzlers and all...He is not in peak condition. That is a fact.Stephen A. Smith thinks Anthony Davis does not do enough to stay ready for NBA seasons 🗣(via @FirstTake "I'm not sure if he has the Lamar Odom syndrome, where he's eating Skittles and Twizzlers and all...He is not in peak condition. That is a fact.Stephen A. Smith thinks Anthony Davis does not do enough to stay ready for NBA seasons 🗣 (via @FirstTake)https://t.co/GzEkU1LDYT

These remarks by Smith have sparked debates and discussions among fans and sports enthusiasts. While Smith's comments may raise concerns about Davis' fitness and commitment, it's important to note that opinions on athletes' fitness levels can be subjective.

Ultimately, the true assessment of Davis' performance and physical condition lies on the court, where his skills and contributions to the game speak for themselves.

Known for his passionate and often controversial commentary, Smith has previously raised concerns about Anthony Davis' health and durability. Davis, who has faced several injury setbacks throughout his career, has been the subject of scrutiny.

In the past, Smith has voiced doubts about Davis' ability to remain on the court consistently and lead the Los Angeles Lakers to success.

Breaking down the duration and flexibility of Anthony Davis' contract with the Lakers

On December 3, 2020, the LA Lakers signed a deal ending in the 2024-25 NBA season, concluding Davis’ term and securing the future with their talented player by binding him to an astonishing five-year agreement worth $189.9 million. According to what has been stipulated in his contract arrangements, Davis is expected to make a total of $40.6 million during the next season.

Anthony Davis in his first season with the Lakers

Davis could potentially opt out of his contract and leave before the 2024-25 season due to an early termination option (ETO) included in his agreement. The ETO allows Davis to reassess his situation and evaluate his future with the Lakers.

The uncertainty regarding whether he will opt to utilize this option only adds interest to his contract, making fans and analysts speculate about what's next for Davis in Los Angeles.

The Lakers' acquisition of Anthony Davis in 2019 was a significant move for the franchise. In a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers traded away several key players, including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, along with multiple first-round picks and swaps.

The aim was to pair Davis with the legendary LeBron James, forming a dynamic duo that could potentially lead the Lakers to championship contention.

Since joining the Lakers, Davis has made a significant impact on the team's success. He played a crucial role in helping the Lakers win the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season, showcasing his versatility and defensive prowess.

With the length of his contract and the potential for an early termination option, the future of Davis with the LA Lakers remains an intriguing storyline in the NBA.

Poll : 0 votes