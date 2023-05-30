Where did Haywood Highsmith go to college? Taking a closer look at the Miami Heat guard's college career

The Miami Heat has had a ton of luck in scouting undrafted players and unlocking their potential, making them valuable pieces to their team. From Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin, the Heat have turned to their role players as their unsung heroes in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In Game 7 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics, Miami decided to play Haywood Highsmith, an undrafted power forward, who was signed by the Heat in the second half of last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Highsmith wasn't highly recruited by NCAA Division I universities during his years in high school at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore. After high school, the 6'5" forward attended Wheeling University. He played four seasons with the university, from 2014 to 2018.

In his senior season, he averaged 22 points and 12.5 rebounds. Following that, he was named first-team All-MEC, MEC Player of the Year, and the MVP of the MEC Conference tournament.

Currently, Highsmith is with the Heat and has had significant playing time against the Celtics in Game 7. Despite being undersized for his position, Miami has given him a chance to shine in the postseason, during a crucial game.

He played 54 games for the Heat this season and has averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Backcourt Alerts @BackcourtAlerts Haywood Highsmith with the CLAMPS on Jayson Tatum Haywood Highsmith with the CLAMPS on Jayson Tatum 🔒 https://t.co/z4bzMWuCLV

You might also be interested in reading this: "I am Heat culture"- Udonis Haslem talks about 20-year stint with the Miami Heat ahead of NBA Eastern Conference finals Game 7

The Miami Heat can make history if they make it to the NBA Finals

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Miami Heat isn't new to being in the NBA Finals as they've had several trips to the biggest stage in the NBA before. The last time they were in the Finals, they came up two games short against the tough LA Lakers squad in 2020.

However, their run this season is quite different and means so much more to them. Coming into the postseason, no one really believed in the Heat to make it all the way to the Conference finals.

Even though they were the eighth seed in the East, they fought their way to become a tough team to beat by playing a team brand of basketball for Miami.

If they do win Game 7 against the Celtics, they have a shot at becoming one of the best eighth-seeded teams. They'll be the second eighth-seeded team to make it all the way to the Finals after the New York Knicks made history back in 1999.

Also read: “Adebayo is f**ing a**”, “Cancun” – Miami Heat fans stunned as Celtics force Game 7 in NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes