Where is Marcus Paige now? Does he still play in the NBA?

Former UNC Tar Heel Marcus Paige made a cult following during his playing years from 2012-2016. His legendary double-clutch 3-point shot against the Villanova Wildcats in the 2016 NCAA tournament was his crowning moment and it went viral across America and beyond.

After playing four college years at UNC, Paige took his chances on going pro and got drafted as the No. 55 pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

It was a bumpy ride for Marcus Paige in his first year in the league, however. He was traded to the Utah Jazz right after the draft and got waived before the season even started.

Looking to still make it in the NBA, Paige made his way to the Salt Lake City Stars roster in the NBA D-League back in the 2016-2017 season and averaged 12.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32 minutes of gameplay.

The following year, the Charlotte Hornets took Paige on a two-way contract and spent most of his time sharpening his skills at the team's G-League affiliate, Greensboro Swarm, where he averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 46 games.

Paige got to play for the Charlotte Hornets for only five games and was provided with only 2.4 points in five minutes of playing time. Notably, this was the only time the UNC Tar Heel star got to see action in the NBA.

Since then, Paige took his talents overseas, playing for the Partizan team in the ABA League from Serbia from 2018 to 2021. He also got to fly and play for the Orleans Loiriet Basket Club team in France.

His last basketball stint was with Spanish club Monbus Obradoiro, where he played only six games and soon contemplated retiring.

Marcus Paige returns to UNC in 2023

Best known for wearing the Tar Heel colors, Marcus Paige had the chance to go back to his roots and give coaching a shot. On April 26, 2023, he was tasked to join Hubert Davis and his coaching staff as director of team and player development.

Aaron Conrad @AaronConrad Having Marcus Paige back in the fold to coach and mentor the backcourt of Cadeau, Davis and Trimble is a great addition for UNC next season. pic.twitter.com/XjhTQYZgtK

Davis saw Paige's hiring as a big win by the UNC Tar Heels as the former player is a good example to the current team:

“Not only was he great on the court (at UNC), he was at the top academically and being a leader and being that person off the court that represented not only our team but our university and our program at the highest level,” Davis said in an interview with 24/7 Sports.

“Why wouldn't you want to have a guy like that around every day around our players?"

Paige is the newest addition to the current UNC coaching staff as the team looks to have a fresh start with seven new players for the 2023-24 NCAA season.

