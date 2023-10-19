"Where was this in the playoffs against LA?": NBA fans troll Steph Curry and Warriors despite coming back down 18 to beat the Kings

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors rallied from another big deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings for the second preseason game in three nights. Fans reacted to the same.

After overcoming a 15-point deficit in Sacramento, on Sunday, the Dubs put on an 18-point come-from-behind thriller on Wednesday. Behind Curry’s three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left, the Warriors eked out a close 116-115 win. Golden State has now won three straight games against Sacramento since last season’s playoffs.

The last two preseason games between the two said teams have had a playoff atmosphere. On Wednesday, Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga played significant minutes. Sacramento Kings stars Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and De’Aaron Fox also saw extended time on the floor.

Steph Curry’s go-ahead triple was promptly greeted with reactions on X:

“Where was this in the playoffs against LA?”

Steph Curry critics have long accused him of failing to make big shots when the Golden State Warriors are looking to complete a rally. In the playoffs against the LA Lakers last season, the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer missed on a couple of potentially game-changing shots.

In Game 4 of the said series alone, Curry failed to convert on two occasions with the Warriors trailing the Lakers 102-101. He had a one-foot fadeaway in Anthony Davis’ face that rimmed out. Golden State regained possession of the ball following a Draymond Green offensive rebound.

With the clock down to 24.7 seconds, Steph Curry took his time with AD still shadowing him. Golden State’s superstar point guard may have forced the issue as he took a 28-footer with still eight seconds left in the shot clock. The attempt was short and the Lakers held on for a 104-101 decision and a decisive 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Curry’s missed shots meant that he was 0-12 for potential go-ahead attempts in the final 45 seconds of regulation and overtime in the playoffs. For someone of his reputation and caliber, basketball fans wouldn’t give him a pass for his inept clutch game.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors hoping to win another championship

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, after his team was eliminated by the LA Lakers, said that that they weren’t a championship-contending team. The Western Conference semifinals were the maximum that they could have hoped to reach.

Golden State made several changes in the offseason to try and win another Larry O’Brien Trophy. They traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran guard Chris Paul.

The Draymond Green-Poole punching incident at the start of last year’s preseason loomed large over them during their entire sesaon. They wanted a fresh start and cap flexibility, so they traded Poole.

The Warriors also added veterans Corey Joseph and Dario Saric and will have a healthy Gary Payton II. Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski are expected to contribute when their numbers are called.

Steph Curry repeatedly said in the offseason that the Golden State Warriors are not done. To win the championship, he will have to make some big-time shots for the team.