Where is Robert Williams III from? Exploring the origins of the Boston Celtics star

Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics is one of the best defensive big men in the NBA. Williams was a projected lottery pick in the 2018 NBA draft, but fell all the way to No. 27 due to concerns with his work ethic.

The Celtics dealt with the issue during the early part of Williams' career, with fans calling him "Time Lord" for missing flights and being late for team events. Nevertheless, he has become an integral part of the Celtics' core as evidenced by his four-year, $54 million extension back in 2021.

But where did Williams grow up? His humble beginning started in Shreveport, Louisiana when he was born on October 17, 1997, to parents Robert II and Tondra Williams. He grew up in the nearby town of Oil City in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

Robert Williams III played high school basketball for North Caddo in Vivian. He was considered the best prospect out of Lousiana in 2016. He also ranked 50th in the Class of 2016 and was a consensus four-star recruit.

Williams ended up playing two seasons of college basketball for Texas A&M. He was a consistent presence in the paint for the Aggies, but his work ethic caused him to drop in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Boston Celtics decided to take a chance on the 6-foot-19 center and it paid off big time. While the first few years of Williams' career were pull of ups and downs, it has been a great past two seasons for "Time Lord."

Robert Williams III grew up in a small town

In a piece by Jay King of The Athletic last year, Robert Williams III and his sister Bri opened up about growing up in the small town of Oil City in Louisiana. Williams never wanted to leave his hometown even though he was a top prospect in high school.

"I know everybody say they from a small place or whatever, but my hometown has to be the smallest city I ever been in," Robert said. "Can't even be considered a city, you know what I'm saying? Being away from everything else in the world, that's all you really know."

Bri further described Oil City, as a town with one traffic light and zero grocery stores. The current population in the area is 901, which makes it an unlikely hometown for one of the best defensive centers in the NBA.

"We had one grocery store in Oil City, but it closed down," Bri said about Oil City. "We have one gas station. We don't have a hospital. Just recently, maybe a couple years ago, they just built a health clinic.

"No grocery stores. You have a Family Dollar. You have a Dollar General. We had a school, but it closed down, it's a historical landmark now."

