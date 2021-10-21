"Where's Ben Simmons?" - New Orleans Pelicans fans troll Philadelphia 76ers with in-game chants

New Orleans Pelicans fans trolled the Philadelphia 76ers with chants about Ben Simmons during their game on Wednesday night.

The Sixers kicked off their 2021-22 NBA regular season on a bright note as they secured a 117-97 road win over the Pelicans.

However, during the game, New Orleans Pelicans fans at the packed Smoothie King Center were heard chanting:

"Where's Ben Simmons?"

A section of fans were also heard shouting:

"We want Simmons"

Despite all of the chants, the Philadelphia 76ers only focussed on winning the game. Four players on their roster scored 20 points or more during the match, which propelled them to an impressive victory.

The franchise will be hoping for similar performances from the team if they aren't able to find a solution to Ben Simmons' situation. However, when the 76ers play away from home, similar jibes could be expected from fans of all the teams they face.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers be competitive without Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers still have many great players on their team in the absence of Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the NBA. He has an incredible passing range and is also one of the best defenders in the league. His brilliance in the previous regular season helped the Philadelphia 76ers finish as the number one seed in the stacked Eastern Conference.

However, with the growing tensions between him and the franchise, it remains to be seen whether he will still play for the 76ers. Many believe that trading him away from Philly is the best option, as it can help both parties move on this season.

In the opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tyrese Maxey played at the point guard position for the Philadelphia 76ers. The youngster scored 20 points while securing 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He also shot 57.1% from the field and was 2-3 from three-point range.

Maxey has been phenomenal for the 76ers this season and certainly looks like a good option to play at the guard position in Simmons' absence.

When asked about Maxey's role on the team in the absence of Simmons, Doc Rivers replied:

"Big role. With Ben, or without. Either one."

Even without Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers still have players like Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid, who are capable of producing match-winning performances. They also have players like Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz and an experienced Danny Green, all of whom are extremely talented.

If the players lock in and give their best efforts this season, there is no doubt that the 76ers can stay competitive and make a run into the playoffs.

