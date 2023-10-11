“Where’s my Papa John pizza?”: Shaquille O’Neal gets kicked by Lil K.K. Hustle & Flow in hilarious promo

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has endorsed countless products over the years. However, one of his most prominent endorsements has been his partnership with “Papa John’s.” O’Neal has an ownership stake in several of the pizza restaurant chain’s Atlanta-area franchises and has been on the company's board of directors since 2019. The big man also signed a new lucrative endorsement deal with the company just last year. As part of his deal, O’Neal regularly films advertisements for the restaurant, including a recent one with child rapper “Lil K.K. Hustle & Flow.”

In a clip of the humorous ad, which the child rapper posted on Instagram, Lil K.K. Hustle & Flow can be seen running up to O’Neal. She then kicks the big man in the leg before yelling in his face, requesting some Papa John’s pizza:

“Where’s my Papa John pizza?” Lil K.K. said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In her IG post’s caption, the child rapper also spoke about how grateful she was for the opportunity to record the commercial with O’Neal:

“Wow, what an amazing day. Lil K.K. Hustle got to do a promo commercial for Papa John’s Pizza with yours truly, Shaq. Lil K.K. Hustle wants to know, “Where’s My Papa John.” LOL, @shaq I had a blast. Thanks again #papajohns,” Lil K.K. said.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal who once spent $8,000,000 in two days, made all his friends join college because they wouldn't let him do it alone

How much is Shaquille O’Neal’s Papa John’s endorsement deal worth?

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal

As for Shaquille O’Neal’s new three-year Papa John’s endorsement deal that he signed last year, it is reportedly worth more than $11 million. This includes $5.625 million in cash payments as well as potential royalty payments for his co-branded “Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.” As part of the deal, O’Neal receives 20 cents for every Shaq-a-Roni Pizza sold as long the amount exceeds his annual cash payment. The big man was also given 55,898 in restricted stock, which was worth $5.6 million at the time that he agreed to the deal.

As for Papa John’s end of the deal, the company has the right to use O’Neal’s “name, nickname, initials, autograph, voice, video or film portrayals, photograph, likeness and certain other intellectual property rights.” The big man also serves as a brand ambassador for the restaurant chain.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal's net worth: Taking a look at the salary, endorsements and deals made by the 4x champion