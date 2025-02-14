Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? Time, schedule and more

The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game kicks off this year's All-Star festivities in San Francisco California Friday night.

The game features stars from across pop culture joining forces and showcasing their basketball talents on the court on Friday night. Coaches Barry Bonds and Jerry Rice, assisted by 2 Chainz and Khaby Lame, respectively, will lead their teams of singers, athletes, influencers and actors against one another in Oakland Arena.

Here's when and where you can watch tonight's NBA All-Star Celebrity game, as well as each team's roster.

Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: February 14th

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | Streaming: fubo

Team Rice and Lame

Coaches: NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice and influencer Khaby Lame

Players: Druski(comedian), Shaboozey(musician), Chris Brickley(basketball trainer), Walker Hayes(musician), Oliver Stark(actor), Matt Barnes(former NBA player), Kayla Thornton(WNBA player), Shelby McEwen(Olympian), Bayley(WWE wrestler), AP Dhillon(musician), Terell Owens(NFL Hall of Fame receiver)

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Coaches: Former MLB star Barry Bonds and musician 2 Chainz

Players: Kai Cenat(streamer), Noah Kahan(musician), Paolo Schreiber(actor), Masai Russell(Olympian), Dylan Wang(actor), Baron Davis(former NBA player), Allisha Gray(WNBA player), Danny Ramirez(actor), Mickey Guyton(musician), Tucker Halpern(musician), Rome Flynn(actor)

