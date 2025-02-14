Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? Time, schedule and more

By Zachary Howell
Modified Feb 14, 2025 16:29 GMT
NBA: All Star Celebrity Game-Shannon at Stephen A - Source: Imagn
Fans are hoping that this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity game can match last year's - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game kicks off this year's All-Star festivities in San Francisco California Friday night.

Ad

The game features stars from across pop culture joining forces and showcasing their basketball talents on the court on Friday night. Coaches Barry Bonds and Jerry Rice, assisted by 2 Chainz and Khaby Lame, respectively, will lead their teams of singers, athletes, influencers and actors against one another in Oakland Arena.

Here's when and where you can watch tonight's NBA All-Star Celebrity game, as well as each team's roster.

Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: February 14th

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | Streaming: fubo

Team Rice and Lame

Coaches: NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice and influencer Khaby Lame

Players: Druski(comedian), Shaboozey(musician), Chris Brickley(basketball trainer), Walker Hayes(musician), Oliver Stark(actor), Matt Barnes(former NBA player), Kayla Thornton(WNBA player), Shelby McEwen(Olympian), Bayley(WWE wrestler), AP Dhillon(musician), Terell Owens(NFL Hall of Fame receiver)

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Coaches: Former MLB star Barry Bonds and musician 2 Chainz

Players: Kai Cenat(streamer), Noah Kahan(musician), Paolo Schreiber(actor), Masai Russell(Olympian), Dylan Wang(actor), Baron Davis(former NBA player), Allisha Gray(WNBA player), Danny Ramirez(actor), Mickey Guyton(musician), Tucker Halpern(musician), Rome Flynn(actor)

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Howell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी