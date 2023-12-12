Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game tonight? Time, Channel, TV schedule & more

The Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns is a headliner on Tuesday's NBA slate. The game tips off at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT, featuring an exciting matchup between the two star studded teams. However, Kevin Durant will not be going up against his old teammates as he will be out with a left ankle sprain.

The game will air on TNT, and can also be streamed on MAX with the B/R Sports add on. You can watch the game with an NBA League Pass subscription as well.

The Suns are -1.5 favorites. The total is set at 231.5.

This will be the third matchup between these teams in this season. The first came on the opening night with the Suns winning 108-104 in San Francisco. Durant and Devin Booker combined for 50 points, but Phoenix overcame Curry’s 27 points.

In the second matchup on Nov 23, the Suns came out on top again 123-115, rolling to their fifth straight win while the Warriors were sliding. The Booker and Durant duo hit the Warriors with 57 points. Klay Thompson led Golden State with 23 points.

The third matchup will be crucial in the West standings with Golden State coming in on a five-game road losing streak. They are averaging 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Suns should have an offensive advantage as they are shooting 47.3% from the field. The Warriors defense is allowing opponents to shoot 46.3%.

Of course that percentage should drop without Durant. The sharpshooter is averaging 31.0 ppg and has carried Phoenix many times. Booker will carry the load as he is averaging 23.8 ppg over the last ten games.

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns injury report

The Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns will not have the star power quite as expected.

Durant will be in street clothes with an ankle sprain in his the fourth missed game this season. Grayson Allen also is out with a groin strain. Damion Lee is still recovering from meniscus surgery, while Nassir Little is also sidelined in concussion protocol.

The Suns will have Bradley Beal back in the lineup. He will play alongside Booker to try and fill the void without Durant and Allen.

The Golden State Warriors injury report is much shorter. Gary Payton II is the only one listed as out with a calf strain. Curry and Thompson will lead the Golden State Warriors.