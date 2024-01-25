Where & how to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: TV channel list, live stream details & start time

Fans are looking forward to the game between the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics tonight as NBA Rivals Week continues. Both teams have a storied rivalry and have clashed against each other on multiple occasions.

The Heat are coming off a 105-96 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. They recently traded away Kyle Lowry for Terry Rozier. The new guard for Miami made his debut last night, playing 29 minutes off the bench. The team has lost four games consecutively and hopes to return to the winning column tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston has been the consistent top team in the East. It still holds the top spot in the conference and has won back-to-back games. The Celtics are coming off a 119-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks last Monday night.

Tonight will be the second time the two teams face each other for their season series. In their last game, the Celtics had a 119-111 win against the Heat. Miami is looking to even the score in their three-game season series tonight. Both teams have met multiple times in the postseason and know each other's strengths and weaknesses.

You might also be interested in reading this: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25, 2024

When and where is the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics?

Game Day: Thursday

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Kaseya Center

Location: Miami Florida

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster for as low as $40

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

Fans have a few options on how to watch the game. A significant network will cover the game as it's a battle between two intense rivals. Being a nationally televised game, fans shouldn't worry about where to watch it.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics TV channel list

Viewers with access to TV can tune in to TNT to watch the game. NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley will provide the halftime analysis of the game.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics radio channels

Radio is also available to those who don't have time to watch the game but want to be updated. ESPN Radio and WQAM 560 will broadcast the game from start to finish. Fans can also tune in to WAQI 710 and ROCK 92.9 to listen to the game.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics live streaming details

For live streaming, fans can watch it via the NBA App through the League Pass. Sling is also an available platform for fans to watch the game for free.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!