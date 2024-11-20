Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 20)

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday in a game that both teams will be desperate to win.

The 76ers are in the midst of a dismal run and will be looking to steady the ship after losing four straight games. Nick Nurse's team is off to a poor start this season and have managed just two wins from its first 13 games. Going into Wednesday's game, Philadelphia has the worst record in the league alongside the Washington Wizards.

The Grizzlies have been hit with the injury bug early in the campaign and will be looking to ride out the storm with key players like Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Zach Edey on the sideline. Memphis has an 8-7 record and is 6-4 in its last 10 games. A win over Philadelphia would push the team into the top half of the Western Conference standings.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey drives past Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama at Wells Fargo Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Arena: FedExForum

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies? TV details, streaming options

The Grizzlies will host the 76ers on Wednesday night at FedExForum with the game set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports- Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast. Fans will also be able to stream the game on NBA League Pass or fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells dribbles the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain at Wells Fargo Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled offensively with the the team scoring just 103.3 points per game. That is the lowest in the NBA in the category.

Philadelphia could be without All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey who is listed as a gametime decision. If that is the case, the team will look to former MVP Joel Embiid to get it out of its slump.

The 7-foot center has featured in just three games and has struggled to reach the highs he achieved last season. After averaging 34.7 ppg and 11.0 rpg in 2023-24, he is recording just 14.7 ppg and 6.3 rpg this season.

The Grizzlies have several key players sidelined with Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Zach Edey and Cam Spencer all missing out on Wednesday's matchup.

Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has stepped up in the absense of Morant and Smart, and is contributing with 11.5 ppg. He also leads the lineup with 5.9 apg. Forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr., who currently leads the Memphis roster in points (23.1), steals (1.4) and minutes (28.8), will also have to be at his best if the Grizzlies hope to pull off an upset against the Sixers.

