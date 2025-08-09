Where to watch Serbia vs Greece EuroBasket preparation game? Latest as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo clash (Aug 9)

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 09, 2025 10:46 GMT
Where to watch Serbia vs Greece EuroBasket preparation game? Latest as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo clash (Source: Imagn)
Where to watch Serbia vs Greece EuroBasket preparation game? Latest as Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo clash (Source: Imagn)

Serbia and Greece will continue their preparations for the 2025 EuroBasket on Saturday, as they face each other in Cyprus at Spyros Kyprianou Sports Arena. Both teams enter this game after securing a win in their last game.

The international friendly is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. local time in Cyprus, or 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT. Fans can follow the game by livestreaming it on FIBA's subscription-paid platform Courtside 1891. The game will also be available to stream on DAZN in specific regions around the world.

Nikola Jokic and Co. have played two friendlies this month, winning both. In their first game, they face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, defeating them 126-89. They followed this victory with a 79-67 win over Poland on Friday. Meanwhile, Greece has played a single friendly, so far, defeating Belgium 74-60.

This will be the first meeting between Serbia and Greece this year. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic enter the tournament after disappointing seasons in the NBA and will be hopeful of leading their country to glory. The Balkan nations are expected to go far in the tournament and will hope to get up to speed during the friendly matchups.

While Antetokounmpo poses a significant challenge for any opponent, Jokic has made a strong impression in the friendlies. In the first game against Bosnia, the center delivered an impressive performance, recording a double-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists.

Following this game, Serbia will face the Czech Republic in the Basketball Supercup next Saturday, while Greece will face Montenegro in a friendly on Thursday.

Greece vs. Serbia preview and prediction

Greece and Serbia will face each other in their first game since July 2024 on Saturday. In their last meeting, Serbia defeated Greece 94-72 and hasn't lost a game against them in over two years.

The Serbians enter this tournament as the No. 2-ranked nation in the world and are the favorites to win the trophy. However, they have never won the tournament since their debut in 2007 and will hope to change this as they begin their journey in Group A against Estonia on Aug. 27.

On the other hand, Greece has won the EuroBasket tournament twice, with its most recent victory in 2005. The "Greek Freak" will be hopeful of adding this title to his resume after leading the team in the Paris Olympics last summer. Greece is in Group C and will face Italy in its first game on Aug. 29.

Edited by Veer Badani
