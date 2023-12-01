Where to watch today’s NBA games (Dec. 1)? Online streams, TV details, more as Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic face off

Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic will face off on Friday as the Phoenix Suns vs. the Denver Nuggets matchup highlights a six-game NBA schedule tonight. Also to watch out for is the showdown between Eastern Conference powerhouses Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

The night begins in Orlando with the home team, Magic, one of the surprises this season, battling the struggling Washington Wizards.

The other games pit the New York Knicks vs. the Raptors in Toronto, the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the Mavericks in Dallas and the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Where to watch today's NBA games?

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

First up on an NBA Friday night showcase is the game between the Magic, the hottest team right now with an eight-game winning streak, and the Wizards, currently way below the standings at 3-15, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Florida for Orlando fans and Monumental Sports Network for viewers from Washington, DC. The contest will also be seen on NBA League Pass, whether through TV or online streaming.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

The showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics from the TD Garden in Boston is one of three games scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time tip-off.

The game between the two teams, which at one point were one and two in the East standings, will be aired nationally in the United States on ESPN, with NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia providing local television coverage.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Over at the Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Raptors will host the New York Knicks in another game starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will be aired nationally in Canada on TSN, while New Yorkers get to see the game live on MSG Sports Network, although Mike Breen will be out in the commentary due to his ESPN broadcasting work. NBA League Pass will also stream the game for other American fans.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

In a rare earlier tip-off than usual in a non-national TV game, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time or 6:30 p.m. Central Time.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas for Mavericks fans and Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis for Grizzlies fans. The matchup will be shown on NBA League Pass, whether through TV or online streaming.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Fifth on the schedule is an anticipated showdown between two former NBA draft first picks, Victor Wembanyama with his San Antonio Spurs and Zion Williamson with his New Orleans Pelicans from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central).

Bally Sports will also provide huge local television coverage for the game as the New Orleans channel will do the broadcasting for the Pelicans fans, and the Southwest-San Antonio channel will broadcast the game for the Spurs fans. The game will be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Capping the night is the showdown between former NBA MVPs Kevin Durant with his Phoenix Suns and Nikola Jokic with his Denver Nuggets from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

ESPN will air the game nationally right after the Sixers-Celtics game, with local TV coverage provided by Arizona's Family Sports for Phoenix and Altitude for Denver.