Where to watch today’s NBA games? Online streams, TV details, more as LeBron James, Steph Curry, others suit up

In a rare occurrence, the Crypto.com Arena will have a doubleheader on a Saturday as its two NBA tenants, the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers, will play host to their respective opponents. The Clippers take on the Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, in the matinee show, while LeBron James and the Lakers will have a gala performance against the Houston Rockets.

Over at the East Coast, the Charlotte Hornets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rare early tip-off on a Saturday.

Also happening are the games pitting the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets in New York City, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Pistons in downtown Detroit, the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat at South Beach and the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls at the "Windy City."

The other matchups include the Atlanta Hawks and the Bucks squaring off in Milwaukee, the OKC Thunder and the Mavericks in Dallas, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Suns in Phoenix, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, and the Denver Nuggets and the Kings in Sacramento.

Where to watch today's NBA games?

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers

First up on an NBA Saturday showcase is the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (1 p.m. Pacific Time).

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Southern California for the Clippers fans and NBC Sports Bay Area for the Warriors fans. The contest will also be seen on NBA League Pass, whether through TV or online streaming.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets

The showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is scheduled for a 5 p.m. Eastern Time tip-off, earlier than usual.

Bally Sports takes charge of the television coverage with its Southeast-Charlotte network for the Hornets broadcast and the North network for the Timberwolves broadcast. The game will also be seen on NBA League Pass.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

Over at the Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Orlando Magic in one of the games starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bally Sports Florida and Yes Network will provide the local broadcasts for Magic and Nets fans, respectively. NBA League Pass will also stream the matchup for other American fans.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers battle the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Ohio for Cavaliers fans and Bally Sports Detroit Extra for Pistons fans. The matchup will be shown on NBA League Pass, whether through TV or online streaming.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

The Indiana Pacers travel southeast to face the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center in Miami at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bally Sports will also provide huge local television coverage for the game as Bally Sports Sun will do the broadcasting for the Heat fans, and the Indiana channel will broadcast it for the Pacers fans. The game will be streamed on NBA League Pass.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the United Center in Chicago for their matchup scheduled at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast the game for the Bulls' fans, while Bally Sports New Orleans will cater to the Pelicans' fans. NBA League Pass will also stream it.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

After tipping off earlier than expected against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks will now have a later tip-off for their home game against the OKC Thunder at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will start at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (8 p.m. Central Time).

Bally Sports Oklahoma will take charge of the Thunder broadcast, while Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas will hold the Mavericks broadcast. It will also be aired on NBA League Pass.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Speaking of the Memphis Grizzlies, they will travel to Phoenix to battle the Suns also at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will be aired live in Phoenix via Arizona's Family Sports and in Memphis via Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis. It is also available on NBA League Pass.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will also have an unusual tip-off time for their home game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. It will start at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Mountain Time).

KJZZ-TV will air the matchup in Utah, while Root Sports Northwest Plus will air it in Oregon. The matchup is also on NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

The Denver Nuggets-Sacramento Kings game from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be the only featured national TV contest on Saturday night.

The 10 p.m. Eastern Time contest will be aired live on NBA TV, with NBC Sports California and Altitude providing local TV coverage in Sacramento and Denver, respectively.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers

The Houston Rockets-LA Lakers game will not just cap a doubleheader at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles but also end the Saturday matchups.

Spectrum SportsNet and Space City Home Network will broadcast the game in LA and Houston, respectively. The contest is also on the League Pass stream.