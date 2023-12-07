Where to watch today's NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals? TV details, streaming options and more (Dec. 7)

The 2023 NBA NBA In-Season Tournament takes it up another notch as only four teams remain in the push to win the first-ever NBA Cup. Millions of basketball fans are eager to see how this first-of-its-kind tournament unfolds as it reaches the final stages in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There are two games slated for the NBA In-Season Tournament Semi-Finals on December 7. The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are the two remaining teams in the NBA Eastern Conference while on the other side, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Both games will take place inside the halls of the T-Mobile Arena located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Where to watch today's NBA games?

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The battle between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks will begin at exactly 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

This matchup will be televised by ESPN and for those who prefer listening to the radio, SirusXM, 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ, 93.5/107.5 The Fan and ESPN Radio are the choices.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

This NBA Western Conference showdown will be taking place inside the same venue and the action will begin by 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. ESPN is also the official broadcast partner for this game and will also be available through ESPN Radio, SirusXM, E620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

Both NBA In-Season Tournament games will be available through online live streaming by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

What is at stake in today's NBA In-Season Tournament games?

With only the final four teams for this NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas, the winners of the games today will get one step closer to becoming the first-ever NBA Cup champions.

The initiative of league commissioner Adam Silver to have this In-Season Tournament was the subject of critics, who wondered if the games would be taken seriously. So far, it has brought out highly competitive basketball at the start of the season.

Four-time champion LeBron James is one of those players looking to take home the NBA Cup and will want his team to etch their names as the first-ever champions of this new concept.

"The in-season tournament is what it is, and we have an opportunity to play on a big stage, be on national television, represent our families, our communities, where we come from," said James.

The excitement of playoff-style basketball in the last quarter of the year had been a success, with fans eager to see how the tournament will end on December 9.