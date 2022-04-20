“Whether he decides he wants to go to the Knicks or not that’s an entirely different conversation, but it is the necessary first step” - Mike Greenberg believes Donovan Mitchell will want to leave the Utah Jazz after the playoffs

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are tied with the Dallas Mavericks in their playoff matchup, and ESPN's Mike Greenberg thinks that Mitchell will leave if they lose and potentially join the Knicks.

Despite the Dallas Mavericks being without their best player, they are tied with the Utah Jazz after two games in their NBA playoff series. With the potential for another disappointing playoff finish, speculation about Donovan Mitchell's future is increasing.

If the Jazz lose in the first round, there is an expectation that Mitchell could force his way out of Utah and be traded elsewhere. ESPN's Mike Greenberg believes that one potential destination for Mitchell is the New York Knicks.

"He comes back even if it's not till game four, and then I think they win the series, and if slash when they do, I do believe Donovan Mitchell decides he needs out of Utah now whether he decides he wants to go to the Knicks or not, that's an entirely different conversation, but it is the necessary first step, so I believe Nuno is going to get what he wants. I think Donovan Mitchell is going to want out of Utah."

While Mitchell potentially wanting out of Utah after signing a max contract extension before last season would make sense after losing another playoff series, there is even more to the idea that he may end up with New York.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Just walked away from a pregame TV visit with Jalen Brunson and walked right into a good bit of the Knicks' braintrust: William Wesley and Allan Houston are here for Jazz at Mavs.



The New York Braintrust could have gone to any playoff series but chose to attend the Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks game.

If Mitchell wants out after the season and the New York Knicks are as interested as their recent actions indicate, then the steps towards joining New York are underway.

Why would Donovan Mitchell want to leave Utah Jazz for the Knicks?

Utah has been an elite team for years, and the Knicks have been wrong, but Mitchell could join New York

Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best scorers in the league during his time with the Utah Jazz and is a critical component in the team's success. He has been even more essential in the team's playoff success as the their closer.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



• Michael Jordan (28)

• Wilt Chamberlain (29)

• Elgin Baylor (32)

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (34)

• Oscar Robertson (34) Donovan Mitchell has 1,000 career playoff points in just his 35th game. Only five players achieved the feat faster• Michael Jordan (28)• Wilt Chamberlain (29)• Elgin Baylor (32)• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (34)• Oscar Robertson (34) Donovan Mitchell has 1,000 career playoff points in just his 35th game. Only five players achieved the feat faster 💪• Michael Jordan (28)• Wilt Chamberlain (29)• Elgin Baylor (32)• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (34)• Oscar Robertson (34) https://t.co/6hGzCRUdsS

Despite his success in the playoffs, the Jazz have failed to reach the conference finals during his five-year stinit.

While the New York Knicks have not been as successful as the Utah Jazz over the past five years, Donovan Mitchell could feel that his chances of winning and building a championship team will improve in New York.

Whatever the case, another playoff loss for the Utah Jazz, especially against a team without its best player, will lead to something needing to change in Utah.

