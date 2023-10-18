Which 3 NBA players have Skechers signed with? Looking at leading shoe brand finalizing contract with basketball stars

Skechers' latest moves have fans wondering which NBA players have the brand signed. Skechers' decision to start a new basketball division has continued to make waves across the NBA following news of reigning MVP Joel Embiid's rumored deal. In addition, two others notable players have been linked to the brand, leaving fans to wonder, "Which NBA players have Skechers signed?"

According to reports from Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, Skechers is nearing a deal to sign three NBA players. So far, nothing has been finalized, however Joel Embiid was recently spotted wearing Skechers shoes during Wednesday's team practice, with the brand's performance staff on-hand.

In addition, the report indicated that two-time All-Star Julius Randle and budding young star Terance Mann are also expected to sign with the brand. So far, nothing has been finalized in the case of Randle or Mann, much like Embiid.

Based on reports, fans wondering which NBA players have Skechers signed can expect to see the three close deals sooner rather than later. Once a deal is finalized, Joel Embiid is expected to wear Skechers shoes during games. Shams Charania reported:

"A deal has not been signed yet, but Embiid wore a Skechers shoe for the first time during 76ers practice Wednesday with the brand's performance staff on site as he begins to test out the sneaker, sources said. Embiid will begin wearing the new Skechers shoe in games once the deal is fully complete, according to a source."

Which NBA players have Skechers signed who will get shoe deals?

The big question when it comes to 'Which NBA players have Skechers signed?' is whether or not players will get their own signature shoe with the brand. When Embiid was signed to Under Armour in 2018, the brand launched his first signature shoe in 2020.

In the case of both Julius Randle and Terance Mann, the expectation is that neither player will land a signature shoe quite yet. In the case of Joel Embiid, however, the MVP could wind up securing his second signature shoe deal as part of the Skechers partnership.

According to the report from Charania and Vorkunov, assuming a deal gets finalized as expected, Embiid will wear an unreleased Skechers shoe. While the shoe could wind up being a generic model that other players signed to Skechers can wear, it seems likely that he will get his own signature model.

The news comes on the heels of Reebok Basketball unveiling its relaunch plans for 2025, with Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson leading the brand. Shortly after the announcement went public, it was announced that NCAA star Angel Reese had signed with the brand.

As such, Skechers could take a page out of its competitor's playbook and begin looking at collegiate talent in addition to NBA talent. With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, expect more announcements regarding Skechers basketball in the months to come.