Which Blazers player has also played for the Grizzlies? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for Aug. 11 has been released. Today is the 18th version of the perplexing test that basketball fans have tried to solve.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The August 11 NBA Immaculate Grid

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the August 11 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers

Cell 3 - Player with 10+ rebounds in a season who played for the Lakers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers

Cell 6 - Player with 10+ rebounds in a season who played for the Blazers

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ rebounds in a season who played for the Pistons

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 11

For Cell 1, Pau Gasol is likely the most obvious answer. The big man began his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies before helping Kobe Bryant to two LA Lakers championships.

Chucky Atkins is a rare answer here. He was with the Lakers in 2004-05 and then with Memphis for a couple of seasons.

Matt Barnes is a popular answer for Cell 2. He had two seasons with the Lakers before moving on to play for their hallways rivals, the LA Clippers.

Brian Cook is a gem of an answer here. Cook’s first five seasons in the NBA were with the Lakers before playing 16 games for the Clippers at the closing stages of his career.

Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Rodman are great answers for Cell 3. They’ve averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season in their respective careers.

For Cell 4, Darius Miles, Damon Stoudamire and Bonzi Wells are great choices. The trio played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies at different points of their respective careers.

Chris Kaman is a popular answer for Cell 5. The big man started his career with the LA Clippers and then closed out his pro-basketball journey in Portland.

Derek Anderson is perhaps not as well-known as Kaman but he also played for both teams during his career.

Steven Adams and Zach Randolph are easy answers for Cell 6. They’ve averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season and have played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Luke Kennard and Tayshaun Prince are potential answers for Cell 7. Kennard entered the NBA playing for the Detroit Pistons. He was with the Grizzlies last season.

Meanwhile, Prince was a big part of the Pistons’ championship-contending teams in the early 2000s. He later played for the Grizzlies in his career.

Blake Griffin is likely the most popular Cell 8 answer. The high-flying forward was the face of “Lob City” before he played for the Pistons.

Corey Maggette was a solid player for the Clippers in the 2000s who played his last season with the Detroit Pistons. He is an excellent choice for Cell 8.

Bill Laimbeer and Greg Monroe are superb answers for Cell 9. They hit at least 10 rebounds in a season and also played for the Motor City team.

Here's the completed NBA Immaculate Grid:

The filled-out August 11 Immaculate Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)