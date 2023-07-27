Which Bucks and Cavs stars have scored more than 25 points in the Finals? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 27

The NBA HoopGrids has released its July 27th puzzle. This is the 29th day of fans trying to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the July 27 grid

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 3 - 76ers player who scored at least 25 points in the NBA Finals

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 6 - Bucks player who scored at least 25 points in the NBA Finals

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 9 - Cavaliers player who had at least 25 points in a finals game

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA HoopsGrid for Day 29

For Grid 4, Donte DiVincenzo and DeMarcus Cousins both had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings, respectively. “Boogie” played his best years in Sacramento before he played in Milwaukee during the 2021-22 season.

DiVincenzo, on the other hand, had it in reverse. He played his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Bucks before playing for the Kings (2021-22).

Grid 5 is quite difficult. Randy Breuer may be the only answer here. “Brew” played nearly eight seasons with the Bucks before playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Milwaukee Bucks have two franchise championships. One was behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971 and the other was when Giannis Antetokounmpo led them to the title in 2021. Both of them scored at least 25 points in the NBA Finals, respectively.

Here’s the completed July 27 HoopGrids

