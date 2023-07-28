Which Bucks stars played for the Blazers and the Clippers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 28

The Immaculate Grid is the latest basketball grid to come into the market that has kept fans busy this offseason. Grid No. 3 is now out, and it has some interesting clues, leaving every player scratching their head.

Here's what the NBA Immaculate Grid for July 28 looks like:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a closer look at the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and had averaged five assists per game in a season

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers

Grid 5 - Player who played for Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 6 - Player who played for Portland Trail Blazers and averaged five assists per game in a season

Grid 7 - Player who played for LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers

Grid 8 - Player who played for LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 9 - Player who played for LA Clippers and averaged five assists per game in a season

Here are the answers for NBA Immaculate Grids 5 and 8: Milwaukee Bucks stars who played for the Portland Trail Blazers or the Los Angeles Clippers.

For this particular grid, players can make their pick between Wesley Matthews and Steve Blake. Matthews is perhaps the more popular choice here, while Blake is an under-the-radar option.

Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka, Eric Bledsoe and Marques Johnson are among the players that have played for the Bucks and Clippers. Ibaka and Bledsoe are among the popular choices, while Marques Johnson's selection rate is low.

Here's the entire NBA Immaculate Grid for July 28 solved:

July 28th NBA Immaculate Grid Solved

Serge Ibaka and Wesley Matthews most recently played for Milwaukee Bucks

Wesley Matthews and Serge Ibaka appear as popular answers in the July 28 edition of today's grid as they both recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Matthews, a Portland Trail Blazer for five seasons of his career, played the last two years with Milwaukee. It was his second stint with the franchise. Matthews will play for the Hawks next season.

Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka played for the Bucks until January this year before getting traded to the Indiana Pacers. The Spanish center also played for the LA Clippers for two seasons before arriving in Milwaukee.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)