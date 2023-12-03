Which Bulls player has also played for Pacers and Raptors? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for December 3

The Immaculate Grid continues with its latest daily challenge of NBA trivia involving various players and teams. Created by Sports Reference's "Basketball Reference," it is a great platform to challenge one's knowledge about the history of the NBA.

In today's challenge, the Immaculate Grid looks at a Chicago Bulls player who also played for the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.

Check today's NBA Immaculate Grid:

NBA fans have been familiar with the Immaculate Grid for quite some time now, ever since it started getting traction a few months ago. The rules of the challenge stay the same, as players are only allowed to use one player in association with the corresponding grid and the context paired with it.

Additionally, past NBA team names are considered to be the same as its current iteration.

Clues for Grids 2 and 5 on Dec. 3 Immaculate Grid

Grid 2 looks at a Chicago Bulls player who also played for the Toronto Raptors. For this grid, the answers can either be DeMar DeRozan or Charles Oakley

DeRozan was with the Raptors for nine seasons and has been with the Bulls for three seasons. Meanwhile, Oakley played for the Bulls in four seasons and three seasons with the Raptors.

Grid 5 looks at another Chicago Bulls player but someone who played for the Indiana Pacers. For this grid, the answers can either be Antonio Davis or Terry Taylor.

Davis played six seasons with the Pacers and two seasons with the Bulls. Terry, on the other hand, played two seasons each with the Pacers and the Bulls.

Answers for the rest of the grid on Dec. 3 Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player who played for the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks: Vince Carter or DeMarre Carroll

Carter played seven seasons with the Raptors and two seasons with the Hawks. Meanwhile, Carroll played two seasons each with the Hawks and the Raptors.

Grid 3 - NBA player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors: Charlie Villanueva or Shawn Marion

Villanueva was with the Mavericks for two seasons and one season with the Raptors, while Marion played five in Dallas and one in Toronto.

Grid 4 - NBA player who played for the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks: Jeff Teague or Mike Dunleavy

Teague played eight seasons with the Hawks and one with the Pacers, while Dunleavy played eight seasons with the Pacers and one with the Hawks.

Grid 6 - NBA player who played for the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks: Detlef Schrempf or Sam Perkins

Schrempf was with the Pacers for five seasons and four seasons with the Mavericks. Perkins, on the other hand, played six seasons for the Mavericks and three for the Pacers.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks: Dwight Howard or Tracy McGrady

Howard played his first eight NBA seasons with the Magic and one with the Hawks. Meanwhile, McGrady played four seasons in Orlando and one in Atlanta.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls: Horace Grant or Nikola Vucevic

Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls and seven seasons with the Magic. Meanwhile, Vucevic played four seasons with the Bulls and nine seasons with the Magic.

Grid 9 - NBA player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic: J.J. Redick or Jameer Nelson

Redick was with the Mavericks for one season and spent seven seasons with the Magic, while Nelson played one season in Dallas and ten in Orlando.

Filled-out Dec. 3 Immaculate Grid

Here is the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

NBA Immaculate Gird (Dec. 3)

Today's Immaculate Grid consisted of some of the most prominent scorers and shooters in NBA history. Interestingly, the answers for today's grid also include some elite role players back in the day, from Horace Grant to Shawn Marion.