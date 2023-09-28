Which Bulls players also played for Nets and Heat? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 28

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Bulls and Miami Heat

Cell 3 - A former teammate of Rajon Rondo who also played for the Bulls

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nets

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Heat

Cell 6 - A former teammate of Rajon Rondo who also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 7 - A former teammate of Brian Scalabrine who played for the Brooklyn Nets

Cell 8 - A former teammate of Scalabrine who also played for the Miami Heat

Cell 9 - A former teammate of both Brian Scalabrine and Rajon Rondo

Answers to the September 28 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Shaquille Harrison, Jud Buechler, Scott Burrell, Jamal Crawford and Goran Dragic. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

Mike James, Daequan Cook, Pete Myers, James Johnson, Eddy Curry and P.J. Brown suited up for the Bulls and Miami Heat. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Tyson Chandler, Marco Belinelli, Bobby Portis, Walt Lemon Jr., Jerian Grant and Omer Asik used to play for the Chicago Bulls. They were also former teammates of Rajon Rondo, making them Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Joe Smith, Benoit Benjamin, Michael Cage, Timofey Mozgov, Joe Harris, Sergey Karasev and Johnny Newman. They all played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

Shawn Marion, Bimbo Coles, Dan Majerle, Derrick Williams, Jae Crowder, Dion Waiters, Smush Parker and Tyrone Hill are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Ryan Hollins, Leon Powe, Omri Casspi, Moses Brown, Lamar Stevens, Brandon Goodwin and Dylan Windler were former teammates of Rajon Rondo. They also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, making them Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Kenyon Martin, Chris Childs, Mikki Moore, Gerald Green, Keith Bogans, Rodney Buford and Zoran Planinic. They were former teammates of Brian Scalabrine who also played for the Brooklyn Nets.

Luol Deng, Ricky Davis, Travis Best, Ray Allen, Mark Blount, Jimmy Butler and Kurt Thomas are Cell 8 answers. They were former teammates of Scalabrine and also suited up for the Chicago Bulls.

Rasheed Wallace, Wally Szczerbiak, Ryan Gomes, Richard Jefferson, Tony Allen, Delonte West and J.R. Giddens used to play alongside Brian Scalabrine and Rajon Rondo. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Here's the completed September 28 NBA HoopGrids