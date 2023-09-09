Which Cavs stars have played for the Heat and Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 9

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 73rd day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the September 9 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Heat and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - Player with 30+ points in an NBA Finals Game and also played for the Heat

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Cavaliers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Clippers and Bulls

Cell 6 - Player with 30+ points in an NBA Finals Game and also played for the Clippers

Cell 7 - Player who lost in the NBA Finals and also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 8 - Player who lost in the NBA Finals and also played for the Bulls

Cell 9 - Player with 30+ points in an NBA Finals game and also lost in the championship round

Answers to the September 9 NBA Crossover Grid

Kevin Love, Jim Jackson, James Jones and Mike Miller played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. They’re all excellent answers for Cell 1. LeBron James is the easy and obvious answer here. “King James” was drafted by the Cavs and took his talents to South Beach before returning and delivering a title to Cleveland in 2016.

Players with Heat-Bulls connections include Goran Dragic, Travis Best, Max Strus, Malik Allen and Luol Deng. They fit well in Cell 2.

Dwyane Wade had seven games with at least 30 points in the NBA Finals. Four of those came during the 2006 championship against the Dallas Mavericks when he won the finals MVP. He’s an excellent answer for Cell 3 of the NBA Crossover Grid.

Andre Miller, Ricky Davis and Lamond Murray are Cell 4 answers. They all played for the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Players who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Clippers include Elton Brand, Eric Piatkowski, Nate Robinson and Patrick Beverley. Cell 5 is where they fit best.

Russell Westbrook reached the NBA Finals only once in his career. He was with the OKC Thunder when the team lost to the Miami Heat which was led by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. “Brodie” exploded for 43 points in Game 4 of that series, making him an excellent answer to Cell 6.

Answers to Cells 7-9 are here.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

Here's the completed NBA Crossover Grid