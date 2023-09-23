Which Celtics players have also played for the Heat and Suns? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 23

An all-new NBA HoopGrids was released on Sept. 23. The popular basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end. The NBA is expected to be officially back later this month, with training camp set to start on Oct. 3.

Saturday's NBA HoopGrids have two special categories: a player who has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a player who made an All-Rookie Team.

Here are all the clues for the Sept. 23 puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat

Grid 2: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns

Grid 3: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and inducted into the Hall of Fame

Grid 4: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat

Grid 5: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns

Grid 6: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and inducted into the Hall of Fame

Grid 7: Player who played for the Miami Heat and named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 8: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 9: Player who was named to the All-Rookie Team and inducted into the Hall of Fame

For Saturday's NBA HoopGrids, here's a closer look at Grids 1 and 2: which Boston Celtics players have also played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns?

Ray Allen had his best years with the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics but won his first NBA championship in Boston. Allen was with the Celtics from 2008 to 2012. He joined the Heat in the summer of 2012, helping them win the 2013 championship.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas poured his heart out for the Celtics from 2015 to 2017. Thomas was a two-time All-Star in Boston and received MVP votes for his performance. However, before he reached stardom with the Celtics, he had played 46 games for the Suns during the 2015-16 season.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

Some grid players want to have the best score, so they will have to use players whom most people don't know.

Here're some alternative answers for Grids 1 and 2:

Celtics-Heat players: Bimbo Coles, Mark Blount, Eddie House, Carlos Arroyo, Damon Jones.

Celtics-Suns players: Sam Cassell, Shavlik Randolph, Paul Silas, Sebastian Telfair, Tony Delk.

Here's a completed puzzle for Sept. 23:

