Which Celtics and Warriors stars had more than 25 points in the NBA Finals? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 19

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The grid has become a hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Here is the latest basketball test to solve:

Clues to the September 19 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Boston Celtics

Cell 3 - Knicks player who was top-30 in points in a season

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Mavericks and Celtics

Cell 6 - Mavericks player who was top-30 in points in a season

Cell 7 - Golden State Warriors player who had 25+ point game in the NBA Finals

Cell 8 - Boston Celtics player who had 25+ point game in the NBA Finals

Cell 9 - Player who was top-30 in points in a season and 25+ point game in the NBA Finals

Answers to the September 19 HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be David Lee, Jarrett Jack, Clarence Weatherspoon and Micheal Ray Richardson. They all played for the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

Walter McCarty, Xavier McDaniel, Stephon Marbury and Vin Baker suited up for the Knicks and Boston Celtics. Cell 2 is where they fit best.

Bernard King, Richie Guerin, Earl Monroe and Bob McAdoo were top-30 in points in a single season while with the Knicks. They’re excellent answers to Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Cell 4 could be Avery Johnson, Kelvin Upshaw, Devean George, Richard Jefferson and Harrison Barnes. They all suited up for the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

Mavericks players who also donned Boston Celtics jerseys include Raef LaFrentz, Rajon Rondo, Brandon Bass, Sam Cassell and Tony Delk. Cell 5 is where they fit best.

Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids could be Mark Aguirre, Josh Howard, Derek Harper, Jamal Mashburn and Steve Nash. They were top-30 in points in a single season while playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green are easy and popular answers to Cell 7. They had at least one 25+ points in a single game for the Golden State Warriors.

Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Don Nelson, Tom Heinsohn, Dave Cowens and Dennis Johnson all had 25+ point games in the Finals for the Boston Celtics. Any of them will fit well in Cell 8.

Cell 9 could be Allen Iverson, Moses Malone, James Worthy, Gail Goodrich, Dwyane Wade and Magic Johnson. They were top-30 in points in a single season and also had a 25+ point game in the NBA Finals.

Here’s the completed NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

