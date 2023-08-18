Which of Dwight Howard's teammates was a top-10 draft pick and had zero 3-PT attempts in a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 18

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, marking the 51st day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 18 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz

Cell 2 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Celtics

Cell 3 - Player with zero three-point attempts in a season who played for the Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz

Cell 5 - A top-10 draft pick who also played for the Grizzlies

Cell 6 - Player with zero three-point attempts in a season who also played for the Grizzlies

Cell 7 - Former teammate of Dwight Howard who played for the Utah Jazz

Cell 8 - Former teammate of Dwight Howard who was also a top 10 draft pick

Cell 9 Former teammate of Howard with zero three-point attempts in a season

Answers to the August 18 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-6 are here.

Talen Horton-Tucker who was one of Dwight Howard's teammates with the LA Lakers also played for the Utah Jazz. He's a popular choice for Cell 7.

During Howard’s stint with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2016-17 season, he played alongside Paul Millsap, who spent eight seasons with the Jazz. A great answer for Cell 7 is Carlos Arroyo. The Argentinian and Howard spent two seasons together in Orlando

For Cell 8, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are easy answers. They were teammates with Howard in LA and former top-10 picks. During Howard’s time with the Orlando Magic, he also played with Grant Hill, Steve Francis and Stacey Augmon. The trio were former top-10 picks as well.

During Howard’s three-year stay in Houston, the Rockets had James Harden as the unquestioned franchise player. “The Beard” is a former top-10 pick and a great answer for Cell 8.

JaVale McGee also an erstwhile teammate of Howard. He's a solid fit for Cell 9. Omer Asik, one of the former Orlando Magic superstar’s teammates in Houston did not attempt a single three-point shot in his career. He’s another great option here.

Kelvin Cato, Bo Outlaw, Darko Milicic and Clint Capela were some of Howard’s former teammates who didn’t attempt a triple in a single season.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Here's the completed August 18 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)