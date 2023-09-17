Which European players have played for Celtics and Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 17

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 81st day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells. Let's try to find solutions to this puzzle.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 17 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 – European player who played for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers

Cell 2 – Player who played for the Clippers and Utah Jazz

Cell 3 – Player who played for the Clippers and had 10+ free throws made in a game

Cell 4 – Player who played for the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Celtics

Cell 5 – Player who played for the Nets and Jazz

Cell 6 – Player who played for the Nets and had 10+ free throws made in a game

Cell 7 – Player who played for the Celtics and had 20+ rebounds in a game

Cell 8 – Player who played for the Jazz and had 20+ rebounds in a game

Cell 9 – Player who had 20+ rebounds and 10+ free throws made in a game

Answers to the September 17 NBA Crossover Grid

Croatian big man Stojko Vrankovic is a good answer for Cell 1. The 7-foot-2 center played for the Celtics from 1990 to 1992 and was among the early European players to suit up in the NBA. He last played in the league for the Clippers from 1997 to 1999.

Danilo Gallinari of Italy should technically fall in this cell. He played for the Clippers from 2017 to 2019 and signed a two-year deal with the Celtics last year. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in his left knee and missed the entire 2022-23 season. He was traded this offseason to the Washington Wizards without seeing court time with the Cs.

James Donaldson is suited for Cell 2. He spent time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers from 1983 to 1985. He played his final years in the NBA with the Jazz in 1995 but was already injury-riddled, forcing him into retirement after on 49 appearances for the team.

Another solid answer here is guard Mo Williams, who played for the Clippers (2011-2012) and Jazz (2013). Other possible answers are Mark Jackson, Jeff Green and Rodney Hood.

For Cell 3, Chris Kaman fits the billing. The one-time All-Star spent his first eight years in the NBA with the Clippers. He had a career-best 11 free throws made with LA in a game against the Jazz on December 13, 2006. Unfortunately the Clippers lost the game.

More recently, Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard achieved the same feat, going 13-of-13 from the charity stripes in their 135-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on March 5 this year.

Noah Vonleh is a possible answer for Cell 4. The NBA journeyman played four games for Brooklyn in 2021 and was with Boston last season where he saw action for 23 games.

But solid answers for this cell are Hall-of-Famer Paul Pierce and All-Star Kyrie Irving. The Truth spent majority of his 19-year NBA career with the Celtics and played one season in Brooklyn. Irving, for his part, played two seasons in Boston (2018 to 2019) before moving to Brooklyn and played there for four seasons (2020 to 2023).

Other possible answers are Kevin Garnett, who was with Pierce when he made the move from Boston to Brooklyn, Kenny Anderson, Joe Johnson and even Stephon Marbury.

For Cell 5, Aaron Williams should be a solid pick. He spent his rookie season (1993-94) with the Jazz and spent five seasons with the New Jersey Nets, including as a center for the Nets team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2002.

A great answer here, however, is Deron Williams, who spent six years with Utah before joining the Nets and played there for five seasons. Other possible answers here are Mehmet Okur, Derrick Favors, Richard Jefferson, Joe Johnson, Jeff Green and Paul Milsap.

For Cell 6, Randy Foye makes the cut as he had a career-best 14 free throws made as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2006-07 season. He posted it in their 86-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 6, 2007. He spent his final season in the NBA with Brooklyn, playing 69 games in the 2016-17 season.

Kevin Durant, however, is a better answer here. KD played three seasons for the Nets. But early in his career, while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he made 24 free throws out of 26 in a game against the Clippers in January 2009.

For player with 20+ rebounds and played for the Celtics, Blake Griffin makes a good case for Cell 7. He pulled down 20 rebounds as a member of the Clippers in the 2011-12 season in a game against the San Antonio Spurs. He spent last season playing for the Celtics.

The great Larry Bird is also a possible answer, grabbing 21 rebounds in 1984 and more recently Jared Sullinger who had 20 rebounds in 2014.

For Cell 8, Enis Freedom is a good answer, grabbing 30 rebounds as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020-21 season. He was the third overall pick by the Jazz in the 2011 draft.

Early this year, Jazz rookie Walker Kessler had an impressive double-double of 20 points and 21 rebounds, making him a possible answer here.

Charles Barkley is straight up solid for Cell 9. As a member of the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns in the 90s, he posted 20+ rebounds and 10+ free throws made on separate occasions. Sir Charles grabbed a career-best 33 rebounds in Houston’s 110-95 victory over Phoenix on November 2, 1996 while as a part of the Suns a year before he recorded a career-high 22 free throws made in their 106-104 win over the Wizards.

Shaquille O’Neal is another legend who makes the cut, posting career-highs of 28 rebounds and 19 free throws made on separate occasions early in his career.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

