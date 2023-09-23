Which Hall of Famers have also played for the Celtics and Pistons? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 23

NBA HoopGrids unveiled their latest puzzle on Sept. 23. There are two special categories for Saturday's grid: A player who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a player who was named to an All-Rookie Team. The basketball grid game is a popular pastime for many hoops fans this offseason.

Only a handful of players have become Hall of Famers. It's the greatest honor a player can receive, highlighting a career that had an impact on the game.

On that note, here's a look at all the clues for the Sept. 23 edition of the NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics

Grid 2: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics

Grid 3: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and inducted into the Hall of Fame

Grid 4: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons

Grid 5: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons

Grid 6: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and inducted into the Hall of Fame

Grid 7: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 8: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and was named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 9: Player who was named to the All-Rookie Team and inducted into the Hall of Fame

Here are the answers for grids 3 and 6 for Saturday's NBA HoopGrids: which Hall of Famers have also played for the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons?

Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in NBA history. He played his entire career with the Celtics and is considered among the greatest of the most-storied franchises in the league. He won three NBA championships in Boston, as well as three MVP awards.

Meanwhile, Isiah Thomas is arguably the greatest player in Pistons franchise history. Thomas led Detroit to NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. He overcame Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson en route his greatest achievements.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

There are grid players who are not happy with only doing the daily puzzle. Some want to have the best score. So, here are a few alternative options for grids 3 and 6:

Celtics players in the Hall of Fame: Ed Macauley, Pete Maravich, Clyde Lovellette, Dave Bing, Dino Radja.

Pistons players in the Hall of Fame: Andy Phillip, Walt Bellamy, Harry Gallatin, Buddy Jeannette, Dick McGuire.

Here's a completed grid for Sept. 23:

