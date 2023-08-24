Which Hawks players played for Celtics and Heat? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 24

Today (Aug. 24) marks the 57th edition of the NBA Crossover Grid’s daily NBA-themed grid challenges. The grids have kept basketball fans busy all off-season as they await the start of the 2023-24 season.

With new grids being released consistently, there are days when fans get stumped and need some help with completing one or two grid squares. On that note, here is a quick breakdown of today’s clues:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and has won 2+ NBA championships.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and has won 2+ NBA championships.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has scored 40+ points in a playoff game and has played for the Atlanta Hawks.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has scored 40+ points in a playoff game and has played for the Chicago Bulls.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has scored 40+ points in a playoff game and has won 2+ NBA championships.

Today’s full NBA Crossover Grid is as follows:

Expand Tweet

In this article, we will be providing answers to grid squares 1 and 4 regarding Atlanta Hawks players who have played for the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Five-time All-Star big man Al Horford has played for the Hawks and the Celtics. After being drafted No. 3 by Atlanta in the 2007 NBA draft, Horford played his first nine seasons with the Hawks (2007-2016). He later signed with Boston in 2016 and played three seasons with the Celtics (2016-2019) before signing with Philadelphia in 2019. However, Horford was traded back to Boston in 2021, where he has played the last two seasons and counting (2021-present).

Meanwhile, 10-year NBA veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon has played for the Hawks and the Heat. Dedmon had two stints in Atlanta from 2017 to 2019 and then again in 2020. He later played for Miami from 2021 to 2023.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 24

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 24

Former Boston Celtics point guard Jeff Teague

Other players who have played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics include Bruno Fernando, Jeff Teague, Dominique Wilkins, Dennis Schroder, and Rajon Rondo.

Meanwhile, Jerry Stackhouse, Joe Johnson, Mike Bibby, Dexter Pittman, and Luke Babbit have all suited up for the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)