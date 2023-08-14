Which Heat players have also played on teams that lost 55 or more games in a season? NBA HoopGrids Answers August 14

NBA HoopGrids released their latest puzzle on August 14. There is one special category for Monday's grid: a player who played on a team that lost 55 or more games in a season.

Here are the clues for the Aug. 14 edition of NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 2: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 3: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and was part of a team that lost 55 or more games in the regular season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers

Grid 5: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and was part of a team that lost 55 or more games in the regular season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat

Grid 8: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat

Grid 9: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was part of a team that lost 55 or more games in the regular season

NBA HoopGrids - August 14

For Monday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grid No. 9. Which Miami Heat players have also played on teams that lost 55 or more games in a season?

It's impossible for all teams to have a winning record every season. There have been some historic winning teams that have won 60 or more games in a season. On the contrary, there have also been some historically bad teams that have lost more than 55 games.

Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest winners in NBA history but he was a member of the 2007-08 Heat team that lost 67 games. Wade was just two years removed from winning NBA Finals MVP when Miami endured one of their worst seasons as a franchise.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers for August 14

Dwyane Wade is not the only Heat player to endure that 67-loss season. Some of his teammates include Ricky Davis, Udonis Haslem, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Quinn and Jason Williams.

For those looking to have a low rarity score, you can input almost unknown players such as Blake Ahearn, Marcus Banks, Earl Barron, Mark Blount, Alexander Jackson, Stephane Lasme and Kasib Powell.

Here's a completed HoopGrids for Monday:

