Which international stars had more than 6 steals in a game and more than 100 double-doubles? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 17

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 50th day fans have tested their basketball knowledge by trying to solve it.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the NBA Crossover Grid for August 17:

Grid 1 - Former teammate of Richard Jefferson who played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2 - Player with at least 6 steals in a single game who also played for the Bucks

Grid 3 - Player with 100+ career double-doubles who also played for the Bucks

Grid 4 - Former teammate of Richard Jefferson who also played for the New York Knicks

Grid 5 - Player with at least 6 steals in a single game who played for the Knicks

Grid 6 - Player with 100+ career double-doubles who also played for the Knicks

Grid 7 - Former teammate of Richard Jefferson who was born outside of the US

Grid 8 - Player who had at least 6 steals in a single game and was born outside of the US

Grid 9 - Player born outside of the US with 100+ career double-doubles

Answers to the NBA Crossover Grid for August 17

Answers to Grids 1-6 can be found here.

Probably unknown to many, Kyrie Irving was born in Melbourne, Australia, and was once a former teammate of Richard Jefferson. He’s a great choice for Grid 7. Another answer here is the Croatian Zoran Planinic. He was Jefferson’s teammate for three seasons with the New Jersey Nets.

Ben Simmons, an Australian basketball star, had three games with at least six steals in a single game. Tony Parker, a Frenchman, had six steals against the Seattle SuperSonics on March 3, 2004. Both are great options for Grid 8.

Nicolas Batum, Parker’s longtime French national basketball teammate, also hit the six-steal mark once in his career. He did it against the Houston Rockets on November 2, 2012.

Finally, there’s Manu Ginobili, the San Antonio Spurs’ sixth-man extraordinaire. The Argentinian had a career-high eight swipes against the LA Lakers on January 23, 2008. He also had three other games with at least six steals.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has 376 double-doubles in his career. The Serbian is an excellent choice for Grid 9. The father and son tandem of Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis are also options. “Domas” has 256 such games while his father had 106.

Finally, there’s Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, the legendary big man had 775 double-doubles in his career, third behind Tim Duncan and Karl Malone all time.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed NBA Crossover Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)