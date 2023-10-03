Which Jrue Holiday teammates played for Pelicans and averaged 2+ steals per game in a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for October 3

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still starting training camp, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 3 - A player who played for the Celtics and also averaged 2+ steals per game in a season

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Bucks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Pelicans

Cell 6 - A player who played for the Lakers and also averaged 2+ steals per game in a season

Cell 7 - A teammate of Jrue Holiday who played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 8 - A teammate of Holiday who played for the New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 9 - A teammate of Jrue Holiday who averaged 2+ steals per game in a season

Answers to the October 3 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Gerald Henderson, Blue Edwards, Sherman Douglas, Jerryd Bayless, Marquis Daniels and Jerry Sichting. They all played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Brandon Bass, Jerome Moiso, David Wesley, Tony Allen, P.J. Brown and Isaiah Thomas are Cell 2 answers of the NBA HoopGrids. They suited up for the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

Pete Maravich, Rick Fox, Dee Brown, Chris Ford, Quinn Buckner and Paul Pierce played for the Celtics. They also averaged 2+ steals per game in a season, making them fit well in Cell 3.

Cell 4 could be Gary Payton, Lucius Allen, Ramon Sessions, Andrew Bogut, Caron Butler, Lindsey Hunter and Jon Barry. They all played for the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Jannero Pargo, George Lynch, Xavier Henry, Trevor Ariza, Josh Hart and Wenyen Gabriel are Cell 5 answers of the NBA HoopGrids. They suited up for the LA Lakers and Bucks.

Ron Harper, Derek Harper, Russell Westbrook, Norm Nixon, Jerry West and Magic Johnson played for the LA Lakers. They also averaged 2+ steals in a season, making them fit well in Cell 6.

Cell 7 could be Nikola Mirotic, Samuel Dalembert, Primoz Brezec, Jevon Carter, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton. They were former teammates of Jrue Holiday who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Solomon Hill, Emeka Okafor, Josh Childress, Omer Asik, John Salmons, Ian Clark and DeMarcus Cousins are Cell 8 answers. They once played alongside Holiday and also suited up for the Pelicans.

Allen Iverson, Rajon Rondo, Thaddeus Young and DeAndre Liggins averaged 2+ steals in a season and were former teammates of Jrue Holiday. They’re excellent answers to Cell 9 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed October 3 NBA HoopGrids