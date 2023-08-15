Which Kansas NBA players were stars for the Kings and averaged over 15 PPG? NBA HoopGrids answers August 15

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released, marking the 48th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 15 HoopsGrid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings

Cell 2 - Player who had a stint with the Toronto Raptors and averaged at least 15.0 PPG in a season

Cell 3 - A member of an All-Rookie team who also played for the Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings

Cell 5 - Player who had a stint with the Detroit Pistons and averaged at least 15.0 PPG in a season

Cell 6 - A member of an All-Rookie team who also played for the Pistons

Cell 7 - Former Kansas University player who played for the Sacramento Kings

Cell 8 - Former Kansas University player who averaged at least 15.0 PPG in a season

Cell 9 - A member of an All-Rookie team who also played for the Jayhawks in college

Answers to the August 15 NBA HoopsGrid puzzle:

For Cell 1, Peja Stojakovic is a popular answer. He was a three-time All-Star with the Sacramento Kings before playing for the Toronto Raptors at the latter part of his career.

Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan are great fits for Cell 2. They all had stints with the Toronto Raptors and averaged at least 15.0 PPG in a season.

Vince Carter and Chris Bosh are solid picks for Cell 3. They once played for the Raptors and were former members of an All-Rookie team.

Marvin Bagley is a popular choice for Cell 4. The Sacramento Kings made him the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played for the Detroit Pistons the last two seasons.

Scot Pollard is a lesser-known answer for Cell 4. He began his career with the Pistons before playing the next five seasons with the Kings.

Bill Laimbeer, Joe Dumars, Blake Griffin and Vinnie Johnson are great choices for Cell 5. They averaged at least 15.0 PPG while playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Isiah Thomas and Cade Cunningham are popular answers for Cell 6. They were former Pistons players who were also named to All-Rookie teams in their respective careers.

Ben McLemore is a solid fit for Cell 7. He played for one season with the Kansas Jayhawks before he was picked No. 7 by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

Paul Pierce and Joel Embiid are popular choices for Cell 8. Both of them played for Kansas and averaged at least 15.0 PPG in a season.

Drew Gooden and Andrew Wiggins perfect for Cell 9. They were Jayhawks stars who were also named to All-NBA Rookie teams.

Here's the filled out HoopGrids puzzle:

The August 15 NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

