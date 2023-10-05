Which Kings players also played for 76ers and Pacers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 5

The 73rd edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Here is today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Indiana Pacers

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Toronto Raptors

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and 76ers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Rockets and Pacers

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Rockets and Raptors

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Nuggets and Indiana Pacers

Cell 9 - A player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors

Answers to the October 5 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Richaun Holmes, Reggie Jackson, Jim Jackson, Spencer Hawes, Fred Foster and Reggie Evans. They played for the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

Wayman Tisdale, Peja Stojakovic, Glen Robinson III, Scot Pollard, Sedric Toney and Domantas Sabonis are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli, Keon Clark, Tyrone Corbin, Chuck Hayes and Cory Joseph had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Clarence Weatherspoon, Christian Wood, P.J. Tucker, Anthony Miller and Dikembe Mutombo. They all played for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Chase Budinger, Gerald Green, Ty Lawson, Brad Miller, Victor Oladipo and James Posey are Cell 5 answers to the NBA Immaculate Grid. They suited up for the Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

Luis Scola, Rod Strickland, Kevin Willis, Lou Williams, Steve Novak and Tracy McGrady fit well in Cell 6 of today’s grid. They had stints with the Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

Cell 7 could be Orlando Woolridge, Joe Smith, Monty Williams, Scott Williams, Ish Smith and Ralph Simpson. They all played for the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Torrey Craig, Alex English, Darvin Ham, Aaron Brooks, Roy Hibbert and Al Harrington are Cell 8 answers. They suited up for the Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

Voshon Lenard, Marcus Camby, Carlos Arroyo, Popeye Jones and Linas Kleiza had stints with the Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of today's grid.

Here is the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed October 5 NBA Immaculate Grid