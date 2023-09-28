Which Kings players also played for Mavericks and Bucks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 28

The 66th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Blazers

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Mavericks

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Buck

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Kings

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 9 - A player with 10+ RPG in a season for the Timberwolves

Answers to the September 28 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Kurt Thomas, Mark Bryant, Robert Pack, Jim Jackson, Dan Dickau and Raef LaFrentz. They all played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks.

Alaa Abdelnaby, Kevin Duckworth, Greg Anthony, Jerome Kersey, Gary Payton II, Mo Williams and Joe Wolf are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sidney Wicks, Bill Walton, Jusuf Nurkic, Enes Freedom, LaMarcus Aldridge, Marcus Camby and Arvydas Sabonis averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Blazers. Any of them will fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Darrick Martin, Doug Christie, Darren Collison, Caron Butler, Willie Cauley-Stein, Justin Holiday and Samuel Dalembert. They played for the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

Jim Fox, Drew Gooden, DeMarcus Cousins, Matthew Dellavedova, Damon Jones, Desmond Mason and Bob Love are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sam Lacey, Chris Webber, Vlade Divac, Otis Thorpe, Brad Miller, Jerry Lucas, Bob Boozer and Wayne Embry averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Kings. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 7 could be Dennis Scott, Sasha Pavlovic, Kevin Ollie, Gary Trent, Antoine Walker and Sam Cassell. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

Jason Hart, Bryn Forbes, Greg Monroe, Ervin Johnso, Gary Neal, Luke Ridnour and Ramon Sessions are Cell 8 answers. They suited up for the Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.

Al Jefferson, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love and Kevin Garnett averaged 10+ RPG in a season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed September 28 NBA Immaculate Grid