Which Kings players have played for the Raptors and the Pistons? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 15

The NBA offseason continues to drag on, leaving fans desperate for entertainment. Luckily, HoopGrids has been doing its part to entertain basketball fans with its daily NBA-themed grid challenges. The site is one of many that have been producing NBA trivia challenges all offseason.

With so many new grids being put out regularly, fans can occasionally need assistance with finishing the entire grid each day.

Here are the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and has averaged 15+ points per game in a single season.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and has made an All-Rookie team.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and has averaged 15+ points per game in a single season.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and has made an All-Rookie team.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played for the University of Kansas and has played for the Sacramento Kings.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played for the University of Kansas and has averaged 15+ points per game in a single season.

Grid 9: NBA player who has played for the University of Kansas and has made an All-Rookie team.

Today’s full Hoop Grid can be found here.

NBA HoopGrids grid for August 15

For today's Hoop Grid, here's a closer look at Grids 1 and 4, regarding which Sacramento Kings players have played for the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons.

Three-time All-Star forward Peja Stojakovic played for both the Kings and the Raptors. After being selected No. 14 by Sacramento in the 1996 NBA Draft, Stojakovic played two seasons in Greece before joining the Kings in 1998.

He then played seven and a half seasons in Sacramento from 1998-2006, enjoying most of the prime of his career. Stojakovic later played just two games in Toronto after being traded to the Raptors midway through his 13th and final season in 2010-11.

Meanwhile, No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III has played for both the Kings and the Pistons. After being drafted No. 2 in the 2018 NBA Draft by Sacramento, Bagley played three and a half seasons with the Kings from 2018-2022.

He was then traded to Detroit in 2022 where he has played the last one and a half seasons and counting.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 15

More NBA HoopGrids answers for August 15

Former Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter

Other players who have played for the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors include Vince Carter, Terence Davis, Marco Belinelli, Greivis Vasquez and Alex Len.

Meanwhile, Chris Webber, Aaron Afflalo, Langston Galloway, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson have all suited up for the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)