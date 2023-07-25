Which Kings star has played for the Clippers and the Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 25

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has just been released (July 25). This is the 27th version of the game that has captured the imagination of hoops fans who are longing for some basketball action.

Here is today’s Grid:

Special Category: Any All NBA Team



Special Category: 2nd Round Pick, NBA Draft



Clues for the July 25 Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and was selected to an All-NBA team

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and was selected to an All-NBA team

Grid 7 - A second-round pick for the Brooklyn Nets

Grid 8 - A second-round pick for the LA Clippers

Grid 9 - A second-round pick who was selected to an All-NBA team

Players who will try to solve the puzzle need to get the answers right for all nine grids. A wrong answer prevents its completion.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for Day 27

For Grid 4, Kessler Edwards, Gerald Wallace and Reggie Evans are potential answers.

Edwards just played for the Sacramento Kings in the Las Vegas Summer League. He was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2021 and played there for one season and a half.

Wallace started the first three years of his career with the Kings before he signed for the New Jersey Nets in 2011. “Crash” was with the team when they relocated from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

Reggie White played 13 seasons, the last two-and-a-half of which were divided between Brooklyn and Sacramento. White was called “The Joker” long before Nikola Jokic entered the league.

For Grid 5, the possible answers include Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins.

Matt Barnes is making waves right now as one of the hosts of the “All The Smoke” podcast. He played for multiple teams during his career, which included stops at Sacramento and Los Angeles. Barnes’ first two years in the league were with the Kings and then the Clippers.

DeMarcus Cousins is perhaps the easiest answer for the said grid. “Boogie.” Cousins made his name in the league playing for the Sacramento Kings for nearly seven seasons. He also played for the Clippers for 16 games during the 2020-21 season.

Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Oscar Robertson are potential answers to Grid 6. All three were chosen as members of the All-NBA team at some point in their respective careers.

Sabonis and Fox were named last season to the third team, the first time in their careers they were selected. "The Big O" on the other hand, accomplished the feat 11x.

Here’s the completed July 25 Crossover Grid

Completed July 25 NBA Crossover Grid

