Which Knicks players have also played for Hawks and Nuggets? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 10

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has just been released to challenge fans on their knowledge of the league's rich history. Here is a look at the NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 10.

The rules have remained the same, with the choice of players for each grid fitting the required qualifications, such as team played and accomplishments done on listed NBA teams.

Looking at Grid 1, it asks which NBA player played for both the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. Possible Immaculate Grid answers for this would be either Tim Hardaway Jr. or Cam Reddish.

Hardaway played his first two seasons in the league with the Knicks and later played two seasons with the Hawks. On the other hand, Reddish spent three seasons with the Hawks and followed it up with two seasons in New York.

Meanwhile, for Grid 2, it asks which NBA player played for both the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets. Possible Immaculate Grid answers for Grid 2 are either Carmelo Anthony or Wilson Chandler.

Anthony played eight seasons with the Nuggets and seven seasons with the Knicks. Chandler played four seasons with the Knicks and seven seasons with the Nuggets.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Grids 3-9 (Sept. 10)

Grid 3 - NBA player who played for the New York Knicks and made All-NBA: Walt Frazier.

Frazier made the All-NBA First Team four times (1970, 1972, 1974, 1975) and the All-NBA Second Team twice (1971, 1973) with the New York Knicks.

Grid 4 - NBA player who played for both the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins.

Wilkins played 12 seasons with the Hawks and one season with the Magic for his last NBA season.

Grid 5 - NBA player who played for both the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets: Jameer Nelson or Bison Dele.

Nelson played 10 seasons with the Magic and three seasons with the Nuggets. Dele spent two seasons with the Magic and two seasons with the Nuggets.

Grid 6 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and made All-NBA: Tracy McGrady or Shaquille O'Neal.

McGrady made All-NBA First Team twice (2002, 2003) and All-NBA Second Team twice (2001, 2004) with the Magic. O'Neal made the All-NBA Second Team once (1995) and the All-NBA Third Team twice (1994, 1996) with the Magic.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played for both the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks: Al Harrington or Jeff Teague.

Harrington played seven seasons with the Pacers and two seasons with the Hawks. Teague spent seven seasons with the Hawks and one season with the Pacers.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played for both the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets: Roy Hibbert.

Hibbert spent seven seasons with the Pacers and averaged 11.1 points per game (46.4% shooting, including 27.3% from 3-point range) and 6.8 rebounds.

Grid 9 - NBA player who played for the Indiana Pacers and made All-NBA: Victor Oladipo or Paul George.

Oladipo made the All-NBA Third Team once (2018) with the Pacers. George made the All-NBA Third Team three times (2013, 2014, 2016) in Indiana.

Filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid Answers (Sept. 10)

Here are the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for Sept. 10.

The latest Immaculate Grid answers saw some of the most well-recognized players and even some players who are not often talked about when it comes to their time playing in the NBA.