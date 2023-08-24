Which of Kobe Bryant’s former teammates played for the Bulls and Warriors? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 24

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid

Clues to the August 24 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Jazz and Golden State Warriors

Cell 3 - Player in the top 30 in points in a season and played for the Jazz

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors

Cell 6 - Player in the top 30 in points in a season and played for the Timberwolves

Cell 7 - Kobe Bryant’s former teammate who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 8 - Bryant’s former teammate who also played for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 9 - Bryant’s former teammate who was top-30 in scoring in a single season

Answers to the August 24 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Answers to Cells 1-6 are here.

Pau Gasol is likely the player most fans remember as a former teammate of Kobe Bryant and also played for the Chicago Bulls. With the Spaniard and the “Black Mamba” in the lineup, the LA Lakers went to three straight NBA Finals appearances. They won championships in 2009 and 2010.

After a seven-year stay in Hollywood, Gasol went on to play for the Bulls for two seasons.

Some may have forgotten that Carlos Boozer and Metta World Peace also shared the same experience. They’re all suited for Cell 7. World Peace, who won a title with Bryant in 2010, was still known as Ron Artest when he was with the Chicago Bulls.

Antawn Jamison, Nick Van Exel and D’Angelo Russell were all former teammates of the “Black Mamba” and also played for the Golden State Warriors. Jamison and Russell each played one season with Bryant while Van Exel had two. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Derek Harper, also another former teammate of Kobe Bryant, was top 30 in points in a season. Harper’s lone season with the LA Lakers was the five-time champ’s third year in the league. “Harp” retired from after his one-year stop in Hollywood. He is great for Cell 9.

Here's the filled-out August 24 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 24 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

