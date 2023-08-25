Which Lakers players did not attend college and have won an NBA MVP or All-Star Game MVP? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 25

Today marks Day 58 of NBA Crossover Grid’s daily NBA-themed challenges. The grids have been keeping basketball fans entertained throughout the offseason as they await the start of the 2023-24 season.

With new categories being debuted consistently, sometimes fans need some help completing one or two grid squares. On that note, here is a summary of today’s clues:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who did not attend college and has played for the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who did not attend college and has made an NBA All-Star team.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who did not attend college and has won 2+ NBA championships.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics and has played for the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics and has made an NBA All-Star team.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics and has won 2+ NBA championships.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has won an NBA MVP or an All-Star Game MVP and has played for the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has won an NBA MVP or an All-Star Game MVP and has made an NBA All-Star team.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has won an NBA MVP or an All-Star Game MVP and has won 2+ NBA championships.

Today’s full NBA Crossover Grid is as follows:

In this article, we will be providing answers to grid squares 1 and 7 regarding LA Lakers players who did not attend college and have won an NBA MVP or an All-Star Game MVP.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant did not attend college and played for LA. He was the first guard ever to be drafted straight out of high school and went No. 13 in the 1996 NBA draft at just 17 years old.

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal won an NBA MVP and an All-Star Game MVP while playing for LA. He took home the 2000 MVP with the team and also won three All-Star Game MVPs in his career (2000, 2004, 2009).

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 25

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 25

Former LA Lakers center Andrew Bynum

Other players who have played for the LA Lakers and did not attend college include Marc Gasol, Kwame Brown, Andrew Bynum, Lou Williams and LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAdoo, Elgin Baylor and Karl Malone have all suited up for the LA Lakers and have won an NBA MVP and an All-Star Game MVP.

