Which Lakers stars played for the Raptors and Warriors? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 25

Which Wizards stars played for the Lakers and Raptors? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 25

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and Washington Wizards

Cell 3 - Player with under 5 PPG in a season and also played for the Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Warriors and Wizards

Cell 6 - Player with under 5 PPG in a season and also played for the Warriors

Cell 7 - Rui Hachimura’s teammate who also played for the LA Lakers

Cell 8 - Hachimura’s former teammate who also played for the Washington Wizards

Cell 9 - A teammate of Rui Hachimura with under 5 PPG in a season

Answers to the September 25 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Jodie Meeks, Jelani McCoy, Benoit Benjamin, Jose Calderon and Lou Williams. They all played for the Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers.

Charles Oakley, Greg Foster, Aaron Williams, Alex Len, Mike James and Alan Anderson are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Raptors and Washington Wizards.

Players with under 5 PPG in a season and who also played for the Raptors include Anthony Bennett, Aleksandar Radojevic, Eric Montross and Bruno Caboclo. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Cell 4 could be Zach Norvell Jr., Vladimir Radmanovic, Jon Barry, JaVale McGee, Devean George and Juan Toscano-Anderson. They all played for the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

Nick Young, Gary Payton II, Calbert Cheaney, Gilbert Arenas, Popeye Jones and Ish Smith suited up for the Warriors and Washington Wizards. They are Cell 5 answers.

Players with under 5 PPG in a season and also played for the Warriors include Kent Bazemore, Tom Tolbert, Shaun Livingston and Kosta Perovic. They fit well in Cell 6.

Cell 7 could be Mo Bamba, Davon Reed, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt. They have played alongside Rui Hachimura and also suited up for the LA Lakers.

Hachimura’s former teammates who also played for the Washington Wizards include Isaac Bonga, Chris Chiozza, Alex Len, Kristaps Porzingis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Any of them fit well in Cell 8 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Cole Swider, Jerome Robinson, Isaiah Todd, Troy Brown Jr., Montrezl Harrell and Vernon Carey Jr. are Cell 9 answers. They played alongside Rui Hachimura and averaged under 5 PPG in a season.

